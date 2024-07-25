Biden promised to stop Putin in the last months as president — video
Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden called the end of the war in the Gaza Strip and the end of the war in Ukraine the priorities of his work in the last six months in office.

  • The US president expressed his intentions to stop the Russian dictator Putin in Ukraine and support NATO to strengthen security.
  • Biden planned to run for a second term, but after a failed debate, he decided not to participate in the next election, supporting Kamala Harris.
  • The President drew attention to important aspects of international politics that need attention and resolution soon.
  • Biden noted the need to unite a coalition of proud nations to overcome the challenges facing democracy in different parts of the world.

Biden announced his priorities for the next six months

President Joe Biden announced his priorities in the field of international politics, among them: work on ending the war in the Gaza Strip and stopping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

I'm going to keep working to end the war in Gaza. Bring home all the hostages, bring peace and security to the Middle East and end this war. We will continue to rally a coalition of proud nations to stop Putin from taking over Ukraine.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the USA

The head of the White House also promised to "keep NATO stronger, more powerful and more united than at any time in our history."

Elections in the USA

Biden will hold the post of US president from 2021. He also planned to seek a second term and was the primary Democratic candidate in the election.

However, after a botched debate with Republican Donald Trump in June, he faced widespread criticism and widespread calls to withdraw.

On July 21, Biden officially announced that he was leaving the presidential race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. However, her candidacy still needs to be approved at the August congress of the Democratic Party.

