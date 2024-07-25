For the first time, Biden announced the reason for withdrawing from the presidential race — a video

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, addressed the American people in which he explained the reasons for withdrawing his candidacy from the presidential race.
Points of attention
- The president said that Americans will have an important choice between moving forward and backward, hope and hate, unity and division.
- Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.
- Biden promises to continue to strengthen the coalition to stop Putin and the war in Gaza and bring the hostages home.
- He believes that passing the torch to a new generation is the best way to unite the nation and ensure the salvation of democracy.
Biden explained the reasons for withdrawing from the race and called on Americans for unity
During an address to the nation, Joe Biden called his decision to withdraw from the race "a matter of democracy."
He called the 2024 presidential election a choice "between forward movement and backward movement, between hope and hatred."
The head of the White House also said that Americans will have many choices in the presidential elections this fall. According to him, "America will have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hatred, between unity and division."
In addition, Biden described the 2024 election as a fight to save democracy and said that nothing can stand in its way.
Biden also mentioned Ukraine in his speech, saying that he "will continue to rally a coalition of proud nations to stop Putin and prevent him from seizing Ukraine and causing even more damage."
He also noted that he will continue to strengthen and unify NATO and work to end the war in Gaza and bring home all the hostages.
Elections in the USA
Biden will hold the post of US president from 2021. He also planned to seek a second term and was the primary Democratic candidate in the election.
However, after an unsuccessful debate with Republican Donald Trump in June, he faced widespread criticism and widespread calls to withdraw from the election .
On July 21, Biden officially announced that he was leaving the presidential race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. However, her candidacy still needs to be approved at the August congress of the Democratic Party.
