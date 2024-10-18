Biden, Scholz, Starmer and Macron met in Berlin to discuss aid to Ukraine

The leaders of Great Britain, Germany, the USA and France discussed President Zelensky's Victory Plan and aid to Ukraine at a meeting on October 18 in Berlin.
- The meeting in Berlin focused on providing aid to Ukraine in the areas of security, economy, and humanitarian support, with a commitment to upholding international law and territorial integrity.
- Leaders condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine and discussed plans for additional assistance, including the use of frozen Russian state assets.
- Discussions also included topics such as the situation in the Middle East, actions against Iran's influence, efforts to prevent conflicts escalation, and support for Lebanon's stability.
- Chancellor Scholz and President Biden reiterated their dedication to ensuring Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia while avoiding direct involvement of the North Atlantic Alliance in the conflict.
- The leaders discussed supporting Ukraine in its efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on international law, and underscored the importance of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and diplomacy in resolving conflicts.
The four leaders condemned Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, discussed their plans to provide Ukraine with additional support in the field of security, economic and humanitarian aid, including the use of extraordinary revenues from frozen Russian state assets, which was agreed at the G7 summit, discussed the Victory Plan of the President of Ukraine Zelenskyi and confirmed their determination to continue supporting Ukraine in its efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace based on international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In addition, the leaders again condemned the escalation that Iran's attack on Israel led to, and discussed coordinating efforts to hold Iran accountable and prevent further escalation.
The politicians discussed the situation in Lebanon and agreed on the need to work towards the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and a diplomatic solution that would allow civilians on both sides of the blue line to return home safely.
The meeting took place in the office of Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz as part of the visit of US President Joe Biden to Berlin. It was supposed to take place last Saturday, but was postponed due to a change in the American leader's schedule.
On October 18, talks between the American and German leaders Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz took place in Berlin. During them, the chancellor of Germany assured that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to defeat Ukraine.
According to Olaf Scholz, the position of official Berlin remains clear: to support Ukraine as energetically as possible.
He also drew attention to the fact that Berlin and Washington will do everything possible so that Ukraine emerges victorious from this war.
