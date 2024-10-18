Biden, Scholz, Starmer and Macron met in Berlin to discuss aid to Ukraine

The leaders of Great Britain, Germany, the USA and France discussed President Zelensky's Victory Plan and aid to Ukraine at a meeting on October 18 in Berlin.

The four leaders condemned Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, discussed their plans to provide Ukraine with additional support in the field of security, economic and humanitarian aid, including the use of extraordinary revenues from frozen Russian state assets, which was agreed at the G7 summit, discussed the Victory Plan of the President of Ukraine Zelenskyi and confirmed their determination to continue supporting Ukraine in its efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace based on international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The heads of state discussed developments in the Middle East, including the impact of the death of Yahya Sinwar, responsible for the terrorist attack on October 7, on the return of hostages and on ending the war in the Gaza region and ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the civilian population. Share

In addition, the leaders again condemned the escalation that Iran's attack on Israel led to, and discussed coordinating efforts to hold Iran accountable and prevent further escalation.

The politicians discussed the situation in Lebanon and agreed on the need to work towards the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and a diplomatic solution that would allow civilians on both sides of the blue line to return home safely.

The meeting took place in the office of Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz as part of the visit of US President Joe Biden to Berlin. It was supposed to take place last Saturday, but was postponed due to a change in the American leader's schedule.

On October 18, talks between the American and German leaders Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz took place in Berlin. During them, the chancellor of Germany assured that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to defeat Ukraine.

According to Olaf Scholz, the position of official Berlin remains clear: to support Ukraine as energetically as possible.

At the same time, we are making sure that the North Atlantic Alliance does not become a party to the war, so that this war does not lead to a much greater catastrophe... We are very well aware of this responsibility, and no one can take it away from us. Share

He also drew attention to the fact that Berlin and Washington will do everything possible so that Ukraine emerges victorious from this war.