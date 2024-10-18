Putin miscalculated. Biden and Scholz held talks on Ukraine

On October 18, talks between the American and German leaders Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz took place in Berlin. During them, the Chancellor of Germany assured that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to defeat Ukraine.

Negotiations between Biden and Scholz — what is known

According to Olaf Scholz, the position of official Berlin remains clear: to support Ukraine as energetically as possible.

At the same time, we are making sure that the North Atlantic Alliance does not become a party to the war, so that this war does not lead to a much greater catastrophe... We are very well aware of this responsibility, and no one can take it away from us. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

He also drew attention to the fact that Berlin and Washington will do everything possible so that Ukraine emerges victorious from this war.

We will support Ukraine as long as necessary. Putin miscalculated, he will not be able to survive this war, the German leader emphasized. Share

How Scholz comments on the Victory Plan of Ukraine

What is important to understand, the chancellor of Germany, reacting to the Victory Plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky, noted that there are decisions he made, and they "will not change."

Olaf Scholz is one of those who does not support inviting Ukraine to NATO in the near future. In addition, he does not want to hand over long-range missiles to Kyiv.

According to the German leader, he wants to avoid escalation and a wider war.