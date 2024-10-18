Putin miscalculated. Biden and Scholz held talks on Ukraine

On October 18, talks between the American and German leaders Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz took place in Berlin. During them, the Chancellor of Germany assured that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to defeat Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Olaf Scholz assured that he will not leave Ukraine alone.
- Biden and Scholz promise to support Ukraine until it wins the war.
- The victory plan presented by Zelensky is promising, but the German leader does not support Ukraine joining NATO.
Negotiations between Biden and Scholz — what is known
According to Olaf Scholz, the position of official Berlin remains clear: to support Ukraine as energetically as possible.
He also drew attention to the fact that Berlin and Washington will do everything possible so that Ukraine emerges victorious from this war.
How Scholz comments on the Victory Plan of Ukraine
What is important to understand, the chancellor of Germany, reacting to the Victory Plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky, noted that there are decisions he made, and they "will not change."
Olaf Scholz is one of those who does not support inviting Ukraine to NATO in the near future. In addition, he does not want to hand over long-range missiles to Kyiv.
According to the German leader, he wants to avoid escalation and a wider war.
