Putin miscalculated. Biden and Scholz held talks on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin miscalculated. Biden and Scholz held talks on Ukraine

Negotiations between Biden and Scholz - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  Handelsblatt

On October 18, talks between the American and German leaders Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz took place in Berlin. During them, the Chancellor of Germany assured that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to defeat Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Olaf Scholz assured that he will not leave Ukraine alone.
  • Biden and Scholz promise to support Ukraine until it wins the war.
  • The victory plan presented by Zelensky is promising, but the German leader does not support Ukraine joining NATO.

Negotiations between Biden and Scholz — what is known

According to Olaf Scholz, the position of official Berlin remains clear: to support Ukraine as energetically as possible.

At the same time, we are making sure that the North Atlantic Alliance does not become a party to the war, so that this war does not lead to a much greater catastrophe... We are very well aware of this responsibility, and no one can take it away from us.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

He also drew attention to the fact that Berlin and Washington will do everything possible so that Ukraine emerges victorious from this war.

We will support Ukraine as long as necessary. Putin miscalculated, he will not be able to survive this war, the German leader emphasized.

How Scholz comments on the Victory Plan of Ukraine

What is important to understand, the chancellor of Germany, reacting to the Victory Plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky, noted that there are decisions he made, and they "will not change."

Olaf Scholz is one of those who does not support inviting Ukraine to NATO in the near future. In addition, he does not want to hand over long-range missiles to Kyiv.

According to the German leader, he wants to avoid escalation and a wider war.

Scholz claims that the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine will make Germany a party to the war, since, according to him, it is allegedly impossible to target the missiles without the direct participation of the German military.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We see significant progress. Von der Leyen promises a new tranche for Ukraine
The EU sees Ukraine's efforts and progress
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's victory plan. Why did he provoke so much discussion
Ukraine's invitation to NATO is an open question
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Will North Korean soldiers change the situation at the front ― the forecast of Estonian intelligence
North Korean soldiers and their role in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?