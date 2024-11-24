Biden's decisions on Ukraine could help Trump end the war
Category
World
Publication date

Biden's decisions on Ukraine could help Trump end the war

Biden's decisions on Ukraine could help Trump end the war
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden is currently actively working to strengthen the position of Ukraine. This is due in part to Donald Trump's promise to quickly end the war when he returns to the White House in January.

Points of attention

  • Biden's decision regarding Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory provoked a reaction from Moscow and Trump's team.
  • The presence of American ATACMS missiles will help to increase the defense capability of Ukraine.
  • America's active support for Ukraine can strengthen Trump's position in the negotiation process with Russia.
  • Biden's strategy is aimed at maximally strengthening Ukraine and may have significant consequences for international relations.

What is known about Biden's key decisions regarding Ukraine

As the publication notes, among the main decisions of Biden are:

  • Ukraine's permission to strike military targets on Russian territory. The move immediately sparked outrage in Moscow and criticism from Trump's team as an "unnecessary escalation."

  • Approval of the supply of anti-personnel mines.

  • Write-off of about 5 billion dollars of Ukrainian debt.

  • Sanctions against a major Russian bank that processes payments for natural gas.

According to a source familiar with the situation, these actions are part of President Biden's strategy aimed at maximally strengthening Ukraine before Trump's possible inauguration.

The Biden administration seeks to show that Ukraine is capable of giving a decent response to Russia in the event of continued aggression.

As Bloomberg points out, Trump's rhetoric about a quick end to the war could presage a negotiated settlement. At the same time, some of Biden's decisions may be beneficial for Trump as well. In particular, they can strengthen the position of Ukraine, which will allow the Republican to use this as leverage in negotiations with Russia.

Biden's actions now can strengthen Trump's position, providing him with more favorable terms for ending the war and Ukraine with a better negotiating position, said Shelby Magid, deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center.

How many ATACMS missiles can be at the disposal of Ukraine

As the journalists of The Times managed to find out, the Defense Forces of Ukraine may currently have about 50 American ATACMS tactical missiles.

What is important to understand is that these American missiles are so highly valued around the world that the US has exported them to many of its allies.

First of all, we are talking about Australia, South Korea, Romania, Greece, Turkey, Poland and Morocco.

The editors of the publication claim that Ukraine is currently at the end of this list.

Although the Pentagon did not provide any data, it is believed that the Kyiv government currently has about 50 missiles, the report said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Erdogan was frightened by Biden's unexpected decision regarding Ukraine
Erdogan
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden can return nuclear weapons to Ukraine. What the West is secretly discussing
Biden
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Not Biden. Who actually hindered the provision of ATACMS for Ukraine
Sullivan was in no hurry to implement the fateful decision regarding Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?