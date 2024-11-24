Biden's decisions on Ukraine could help Trump end the war

US President Joe Biden is currently actively working to strengthen the position of Ukraine. This is due in part to Donald Trump's promise to quickly end the war when he returns to the White House in January.

What is known about Biden's key decisions regarding Ukraine

As the publication notes, among the main decisions of Biden are:

Ukraine's permission to strike military targets on Russian territory. The move immediately sparked outrage in Moscow and criticism from Trump's team as an "unnecessary escalation."

Approval of the supply of anti-personnel mines.

Write-off of about 5 billion dollars of Ukrainian debt.

Sanctions against a major Russian bank that processes payments for natural gas.

According to a source familiar with the situation, these actions are part of President Biden's strategy aimed at maximally strengthening Ukraine before Trump's possible inauguration.

The Biden administration seeks to show that Ukraine is capable of giving a decent response to Russia in the event of continued aggression.

As Bloomberg points out, Trump's rhetoric about a quick end to the war could presage a negotiated settlement. At the same time, some of Biden's decisions may be beneficial for Trump as well. In particular, they can strengthen the position of Ukraine, which will allow the Republican to use this as leverage in negotiations with Russia.

Biden's actions now can strengthen Trump's position, providing him with more favorable terms for ending the war and Ukraine with a better negotiating position, said Shelby Magid, deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center. Share

How many ATACMS missiles can be at the disposal of Ukraine

As the journalists of The Times managed to find out, the Defense Forces of Ukraine may currently have about 50 American ATACMS tactical missiles.

What is important to understand is that these American missiles are so highly valued around the world that the US has exported them to many of its allies.

First of all, we are talking about Australia, South Korea, Romania, Greece, Turkey, Poland and Morocco.

The editors of the publication claim that Ukraine is currently at the end of this list.