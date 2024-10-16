Biden's visit to Germany. New details of the trip became known

US President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his trip to Germany.

Biden will meet with three European leaders during his visit to Germany

As the publication notes, Biden is expected to resume his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Berlin.

German government spokesman Wolfgang Buchner recently confirmed that Biden is scheduled to arrive in Germany at the end of the week.

What is the purpose of Biden's visit to Germany

Earlier, the mass media reported that preparations for the visit are already underway at the level of the federal government and the German security services.

Biden plans to meet with the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on October 18.

According to the publication, this visit has a symbolic significance as a farewell before the elections in the USA, scheduled for early November. Initially, the trip was supposed to be a state visit with a banquet and ceremonial events, but the program was significantly shortened.

Despite this, Biden will receive an honorary award from Steinmeier — the Grand Cross of the Federal Order of Merit for his contribution to the development of German-American friendship.

Moreover, it is indicated that the German government is counting on the fact that the head of the White House will arrive with important decisions ready.

As already mentioned earlier, his visit to Germany was supposed to take place on October 10-11.