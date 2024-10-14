Germany confirmed Biden's visit at the end of the week

US President Joe Biden will visit Germany by the end of this week. The government of Berlin confirmed the visit of the American president.

Biden will definitely visit Germany this week

According to the spokesman, Joe Biden plans to arrive in Germany at the end of this week. The German government is working closely with the United States to arrange the details of the visit.

Buchner's spokesman could not yet provide additional information regarding the US president's visit.

The visit will be Joe Biden's last as US president before the November election.

What is the purpose of Biden's visit to Germany

Earlier, the mass media reported that preparations for the visit are already underway at the level of the federal government and the German security services.

Biden plans to meet with the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on October 18.

According to the publication, this visit has a symbolic significance as a farewell before the elections in the USA, scheduled for early November. Initially, the trip was supposed to be a state visit with a banquet and ceremonial events, but the program was significantly shortened.

Despite this, Biden will receive an honorary award from Steinmeier - the Grand Cross of the Federal Order of Merit for his contribution to the development of German-American friendship.

Moreover, it is indicated that the German government is counting on the fact that the head of the White House will arrive with important decisions ready.

As already mentioned earlier, his visit to Germany was supposed to take place on October 10-11.