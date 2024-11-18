Border guards destroyed a Russian cruise missile over Kyiv region — video

During the missile attack of the Russian occupying forces on Ukraine on November 17, border guards in the Kyiv region destroyed an enemy cruise missile.

Border guards destroyed a Russian Х-101 missile with an air defense system

This was reported by the press service of the DPSU.

Carrying out the task of covering the airspace, a serviceman of the Zhytomyr border detachment on a pseudo "Uta" together with his comrades recorded the flight of the rocket. Reacting immediately, the defender instantly fired a shot from a portable anti-aircraft missile system. Share

It is noted that the enemy's Х-101 cruise missile was destroyed in the air by a well-hit shot. In this way, DPSU fighters prevented possible destruction and casualties.

Border guards destroyed the positions of the Russian army near Vovchansk

Fighters of the "Scorpion" unit of the "Hart" border brigade destroyed the firing positions and electronic reconnaissance equipment of the Russian invaders in the Vovchan direction with the help of attack drones.

This was reported by the State Border Service and released the relevant video.

Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAVs of the border brigade "Hart" inflicted damage with FPV drones and drops from "Vampire" on enemy targets. The shelters of the invaders' personnel, their firing positions, means of radio-electronic intelligence and cargo vehicles came under fire.