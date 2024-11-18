Border guards destroyed a Russian cruise missile over Kyiv region — video

During the missile attack of the Russian occupying forces on Ukraine on November 17, border guards in the Kyiv region destroyed an enemy cruise missile.
Points of attention
- Border guards in Ukraine destroyed a Russian Х-101 cruise missile in the Kyiv region, demonstrating readiness and professionalism in safeguarding the country's security.
- The prompt response of the defenders to threats from Russian occupation forces showcases their efficiency in protecting national interests during times of war.
- The use of advanced technologies and military equipment enables Ukrainian border guards to effectively counter aggression and destabilization efforts by their enemies.
- A serviceman in the Zhytomyr border detachment swiftly took action, firing a shot from a portable anti-aircraft missile system to destroy the enemy's cruise missile, preventing potential destruction and casualties.
- Fighters of the 'Scorpion' unit within the 'Hart' border brigade also successfully destroyed firing positions and electronic reconnaissance equipment of Russian invaders using attack drones near Vovchansk, contributing to the defense of Ukraine.
Border guards destroyed a Russian Х-101 missile with an air defense system
This was reported by the press service of the DPSU.
It is noted that the enemy's Х-101 cruise missile was destroyed in the air by a well-hit shot. In this way, DPSU fighters prevented possible destruction and casualties.
Border guards destroyed the positions of the Russian army near Vovchansk
Fighters of the "Scorpion" unit of the "Hart" border brigade destroyed the firing positions and electronic reconnaissance equipment of the Russian invaders in the Vovchan direction with the help of attack drones.
This was reported by the State Border Service and released the relevant video.
Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAVs of the border brigade "Hart" inflicted damage with FPV drones and drops from "Vampire" on enemy targets. The shelters of the invaders' personnel, their firing positions, means of radio-electronic intelligence and cargo vehicles came under fire.
