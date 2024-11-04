Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed the positions of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region with drones

Fighters of the "Scorpion" unit of the "Hart" border brigade destroyed the firing positions and electronic reconnaissance equipment of the Russian invaders in the Vovchan direction with the help of attack drones.

This was reported by the State Border Service and released the relevant video.

Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAVs of the border brigade "Hart" inflicted damage with FPV drones and drops from "Vampire" on enemy targets. The shelters of the invaders' personnel, their firing positions, means of radio-electronic intelligence and cargo vehicles came under fire.

Ukrainian border guards hit enemy targets in the Kharkiv region

Fighters of the border brigade "Hart" with anti-aircraft guns and artillery hit shelters and ammunition depots of the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk direction.

