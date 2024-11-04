Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed the positions of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region with drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed the positions of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region with drones

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
drones
Читати українською

Fighters of the "Scorpion" unit of the "Hart" border brigade destroyed the firing positions and electronic reconnaissance equipment of the Russian invaders in the Vovchan direction with the help of attack drones.

Points of attention

  • The 'Scorpion' unit of the 'Hart' border brigade successfully neutralized Russian army positions in the Kharkiv region using attack drones.
  • Ukrainian border guards showcased their high level of training and effectiveness in countermeasures against threats from the Russian army.
  • Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAVs inflicted damage on enemy targets, including shelters, ammunition depots, firing positions, and means of radio-electronic intelligence.
  • Border guards utilized FPV drones and drops from 'Vampire' to target enemy positions, demonstrating tactical precision in their operations.
  • The actions of the Ukrainian border guards reflect their commitment to protecting their country from external threats and aggression.

Border guards destroyed the positions of the Russian army near Vovchansk

This was reported by the State Border Service and released the relevant video.

Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAVs of the border brigade "Hart" inflicted damage with FPV drones and drops from "Vampire" on enemy targets. The shelters of the invaders' personnel, their firing positions, means of radio-electronic intelligence and cargo vehicles came under fire.

Ukrainian border guards hit enemy targets in the Kharkiv region

Fighters of the border brigade "Hart" with anti-aircraft guns and artillery hit shelters and ammunition depots of the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk direction.

This was reported by the State Border Service and released the relevant video.

With reactive salvo systems and barrel artillery, the Harmash struck the places of shelter of the personnel, warehouses with ammunition, observation positions and communication points of the enemy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian video surveillance station
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian border guards
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian border guards destroyed two tanks of the Russian army near Kupyansk
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Tank
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed the BC warehouses of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?