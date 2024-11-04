Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed the positions of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region with drones

Fighters of the "Scorpion" unit of the "Hart" border brigade destroyed the firing positions and electronic reconnaissance equipment of the Russian invaders in the Vovchan direction with the help of attack drones.
Points of attention
- The 'Scorpion' unit of the 'Hart' border brigade successfully neutralized Russian army positions in the Kharkiv region using attack drones.
- Ukrainian border guards showcased their high level of training and effectiveness in countermeasures against threats from the Russian army.
- Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAVs inflicted damage on enemy targets, including shelters, ammunition depots, firing positions, and means of radio-electronic intelligence.
- Border guards utilized FPV drones and drops from 'Vampire' to target enemy positions, demonstrating tactical precision in their operations.
- The actions of the Ukrainian border guards reflect their commitment to protecting their country from external threats and aggression.
Border guards destroyed the positions of the Russian army near Vovchansk
This was reported by the State Border Service and released the relevant video.
Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAVs of the border brigade "Hart" inflicted damage with FPV drones and drops from "Vampire" on enemy targets. The shelters of the invaders' personnel, their firing positions, means of radio-electronic intelligence and cargo vehicles came under fire.
Ukrainian border guards hit enemy targets in the Kharkiv region
Fighters of the border brigade "Hart" with anti-aircraft guns and artillery hit shelters and ammunition depots of the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk direction.
This was reported by the State Border Service and released the relevant video.
