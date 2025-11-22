"Borders should not be changed by force". EU leaders make important statement on Trump's "peace plan"

On the afternoon of November 22, European Union leaders declared their full support for Ukraine and their readiness to finalize Trump's "peace plan."
Points of attention
- EU leaders declare full support for Ukraine and readiness to work on Trump's peace plan.
- Emphasis on the principle that borders should not be changed by force.
- Express concern regarding proposed restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces and vulnerability to future attacks.
EU leaders make important statement on Trump's "peace plan"
This statement was adopted by:
President of the European Council Antonio Costa,
President of the European Commission von der Leyen,
Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney,
President of Finland Alexander Stubb,
French President Emmanuel Macron,
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz,
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin,
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni,
Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi,
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof,
Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre,
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez,
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Therefore, leaders believe that this project is a foundation that will require additional work.
We stand ready to contribute to ensuring a sustainable peace in the future. We are clear that borders should not be changed by force. We are also concerned about the proposed restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, which will make Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks.
Leaders reiterated that the implementation of elements relevant to the European Union and NATO would require the agreement of EU and NATO members, respectively.
It also became known that a meeting between Ukraine, the US, and the EU regarding Trump's "peace plan" will take place on November 23 in Geneva.
