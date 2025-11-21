Trump's "peace plan" is a humiliation for Ukraine and Europe — German expert Meister

The peace plan proposed by Washington in its current form is unacceptable, and European leaders should convey this to US President Donald Trump and propose their own approaches.
95% of Trump's "peace plan" is unacceptable for Ukraine — Meister
This opinion was expressed by Stefan Meister, an expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP).
He called it a humiliation and actual undermining of Ukraine's authority and sovereignty when such a plan is agreed upon without the participation of Kyiv and the Europeans, and Russia is essentially given what it wants, without any countermeasures from its side.
In essence, this is legitimizing Russian demands. And facts are being created that will have long-term consequences for Ukraine and negatively affect its security and sovereignty.
In his opinion, everything looks as if the "plan" was dictated in Moscow, and the American side largely agreed.
The master is convinced that European leaders should, first, clearly inform Trump about the unacceptability of the proposed document, and second, finally develop their own alternatives.
Commenting on the timing of this plan, Meister suggested that Trump is trying to show at least some progress or reach at least some formal agreement. In addition, Ukraine is currently in a difficult situation. For the Russians, this is another delay and an attempt to get something from Trump to put pressure on Kyiv.
In essence, there is nothing new: the same demands, the same positions. Only presented in a "smarter" way - in particular, this whole story with investments, to create the impression of concessions.
At the same time, according to him, it should be obvious to everyone, including the Russians, that Ukraine will never accept such a plan. The master is convinced that Moscow is well aware that Kyiv will not agree to these conditions.
