"The country may face a very difficult choice". Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians

Now is one of the most difficult moments in our history: either the difficult 28 points or an extremely difficult winter, - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy addressed Ukraine amid Trump's "peace plan"

Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either loss of dignity, or risk losing a key partner. Or difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter, the most difficult, and further risks. Life without freedom, dignity and justice and for us to believe the one who has attacked twice already. They will expect an answer from us. Share

Zelenskyy noted that they are waiting for a response from Ukraine, but he already "gave it on May 20, 2019, when he said that he pledged to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

Now the pressure on Ukraine is one of the most difficult. Of course, we are made of steel, but even the strongest metal may not be able to withstand it someday. I appeal to everyone. We need to get together, come to our senses, stop the bullshit, the country must work unitedly. We must not confuse who is the enemy. We did not betray Ukraine then on February 24, we will not betray it now. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy called the next week very difficult — there will be a lot of pressure, political, and informational, to divide Ukrainians.

I will offer alternatives, but we will definitely not give the enemy a reason to say that Ukraine does not want peace.

Zelenskyy promised that Ukrainian interests must be taken into account, and the country's authorities will calmly work with America and all partners.

We are counting on European friends who understand that Russia is not far away, that it is near the borders of the EU, that Ukraine is now the only shield separating a comfortable European life from Putin's plans. We remember, Europe was with us, we believe, Europe will be with us. Ukraine should not see deja vu on February 24. Share

The head of state adds that Ukraine holds a front of several thousand kilometers, and every night people are under fire. Ukrainians really want this war to finally end.

Ukraine will work quickly today, on Saturday and Sunday, all next week and as long as it takes.

More theses from Zelenskyy's address: