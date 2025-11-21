"The country may face a very difficult choice". Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians

Now is one of the most difficult moments in our history: either the difficult 28 points or an extremely difficult winter, - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the pivotal decision Ukraine faces between risking the loss of dignity or a key partner.
- Urgent call for unity to prevent the erosion of freedom and justice in Ukraine.
- Commitment to ending the war and strengthening international peace to secure the future of Ukraine and global stability.
Zelenskyy addressed Ukraine amid Trump's "peace plan"
Zelenskyy noted that they are waiting for a response from Ukraine, but he already "gave it on May 20, 2019, when he said that he pledged to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."
Zelenskyy called the next week very difficult — there will be a lot of pressure, political, and informational, to divide Ukrainians.
I will offer alternatives, but we will definitely not give the enemy a reason to say that Ukraine does not want peace.
Zelenskyy promised that Ukrainian interests must be taken into account, and the country's authorities will calmly work with America and all partners.
The head of state adds that Ukraine holds a front of several thousand kilometers, and every night people are under fire. Ukrainians really want this war to finally end.
Ukraine will work quickly today, on Saturday and Sunday, all next week and as long as it takes.
More theses from Zelenskyy's address:
I will fight 24x7 to ensure that at least two of the points in the plan are not missed. These are the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians, because this is what everything else is based on: our sovereignty, our independence, our land, our people, and the Ukrainian future.
We will and must do everything to ensure that the war ends and that Ukraine, Europe, and global peace do not end.
The parliament of a warring country must work unitedly, the government of a warring country must work effectively. We must all not forget and not confuse who is the enemy of Ukraine today.
Ukraine should not experience deja vu on February 24, when it felt like we were alone, when no one could stop Russia except our heroic people who stood as a wall against Putin's army.
