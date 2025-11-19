Zelenskyy called on the world to stop Russia's terror amid massive shelling of Ternopil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the number of victims of Russian missile attacks in Ternopil as of 8 p.m. 93 people were injured in the destroyed building, 25 people died (including three children).

Zelenskyy called on the world to stop Russia's terror

Rescuers are currently working in Ternopil to help the victims and save as many people as possible. Intrepidity Points have been set up where people can receive the necessary support.

Unfortunately, tonight the people of Ternopil suffered the most from Russian aggression, this massive attack. As of now, it is known that 25 lives were taken by Russia in this attack. Among them are three children. Once again, the Russians killed innocent civilians who were simply sleeping in their homes. My condolences to all who lost their relatives and friends. 93 people were injured. They are receiving medical care. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

There are still people under the rubble, rescuers are continuing their search.

Russia will never stop on its own. Their goal is to continue the killings, to destroy life in Ukraine. And only by putting strong pressure on the aggressor will we be able to stop this. Every life is important. Every life needs protection. And I am grateful to the partners who are ready to put pressure on Russia, help our people, and do everything to restore a just peace. Share

November 19-22 was declared a Day of Mourning for the Dead in the Ternopil community.