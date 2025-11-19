Zelenskyy called on the world to stop Russia's terror amid massive shelling of Ternopil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the number of victims of Russian missile attacks in Ternopil as of 8 p.m. 93 people were injured in the destroyed building, 25 people died (including three children).
- President Zelenskyy reported on the devastating casualties in Ternopil due to Russian missile attacks, urging global intervention to halt the terror.
- The community of Ternopil mourns the 25 lives lost, including three children, in the massive shelling by the aggressor.
- Rescuers are working tirelessly to save victims trapped under the rubble, while the Ukrainian president stresses the importance of protecting every life from Russian aggression.
Zelenskyy called on the world to stop Russia's terror
Rescuers are currently working in Ternopil to help the victims and save as many people as possible. Intrepidity Points have been set up where people can receive the necessary support.
There are still people under the rubble, rescuers are continuing their search.
November 19-22 was declared a Day of Mourning for the Dead in the Ternopil community.
