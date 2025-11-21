Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on Dignity and Freedom Day

On November 21, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Dignity and Freedom: the nation remembers the price at which it fought and continues to fight for its independence. Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has already honored the memory of the heroes who gave the most precious thing for their homeland - their lives.

We remember Ukrainian heroes on the Day of Dignity and Freedom

Today is the Day of Dignity and Freedom — and for Ukrainians, it is primarily a celebration of the price of independence for Ukraine and how many forces lie at the heart of real sovereignty. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, every year, on November 21, the Ukrainian people remember all those who at different times fought for the right for their homeland to be a free, independent, and strong state.

It was the heroes who became a symbol of human dignity and justice for the world.

With a neighbor like Russia, protecting one's own dignity, freedom, and independence is an extremely difficult task, but without this, the Ukrainian people cannot be saved. Share

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is extremely important that Ukrainians do not give up, defend things of principle, and, thanks to their strength, change the course of history so that Ukraine lives and develops.