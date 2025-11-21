Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on Dignity and Freedom Day

On November 21, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Dignity and Freedom: the nation remembers the price at which it fought and continues to fight for its independence. Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has already honored the memory of the heroes who gave the most precious thing for their homeland - their lives.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to those defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, highlighting the importance of unity and strength in safeguarding the nation.
- The Day of Dignity and Freedom serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for dignity, freedom, and independence, with Ukrainians being the driving force for change and development.
We remember Ukrainian heroes on the Day of Dignity and Freedom
As the head of state noted, every year, on November 21, the Ukrainian people remember all those who at different times fought for the right for their homeland to be a free, independent, and strong state.
It was the heroes who became a symbol of human dignity and justice for the world.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is extremely important that Ukrainians do not give up, defend things of principle, and, thanks to their strength, change the course of history so that Ukraine lives and develops.
