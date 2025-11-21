Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on Dignity and Freedom Day
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On November 21, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Dignity and Freedom: the nation remembers the price at which it fought and continues to fight for its independence. Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has already honored the memory of the heroes who gave the most precious thing for their homeland - their lives.

  • Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to those defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, highlighting the importance of unity and strength in safeguarding the nation.
  • The Day of Dignity and Freedom serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for dignity, freedom, and independence, with Ukrainians being the driving force for change and development.

Today is the Day of Dignity and Freedom — and for Ukrainians, it is primarily a celebration of the price of independence for Ukraine and how many forces lie at the heart of real sovereignty.

As the head of state noted, every year, on November 21, the Ukrainian people remember all those who at different times fought for the right for their homeland to be a free, independent, and strong state.

It was the heroes who became a symbol of human dignity and justice for the world.

With a neighbor like Russia, protecting one's own dignity, freedom, and independence is an extremely difficult task, but without this, the Ukrainian people cannot be saved.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is extremely important that Ukrainians do not give up, defend things of principle, and, thanks to their strength, change the course of history so that Ukraine lives and develops.

Thank you to everyone who fights for our state as if for themselves. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to every Ukrainian hero! — the president emphasized.

