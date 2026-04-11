Boris Johnson went to the "kill zone" in Zaporizhia — photo
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Ukraine
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Boris Johnson went to the "kill zone" in Zaporizhia — photo

Johnson on the Ukrainian front — what it was like
Читати українською
Source:  Daily Mail

Former British leader Boris Johnson has released his own report from his trip to the front line in Zaporizhia. He visited the positions of the 65th Brigade, which is carrying out tasks in the Hulyaipol area. Against this background, Johnson once again called on the West to increase support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Points of attention

  • Johnson stressed the importance of providing adequate support to Ukraine to prevent further human suffering and emphasized the Ukrainians' determination to win the war.
  • The former Prime Minister called on the world to recognize the clear distinction between right and wrong in the conflict, where democratic Europeans are fighting back against autocratic regimes like Putin's.

Johnson on the Ukrainian front — what it was like

During his visit, the former British leader recalled that dictator Putin dreamed of capturing Zaporizhia, but the Ukrainians thwarted his plans.

In the report, Boris Johnson describes what frontline villages look like and how they live under daily attacks, as well as how people still keep shops and cafes open next to the ruins.

Photo: facebook.com/borisjohnson

Welcome to a place called a "kill zone" — and in the midst of a war that the West risks forgetting. And remember, this is a conflict where it's very clear who's right and who's wrong, where innocent democratic European people are trying to fight back against an autocratic regime.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

Photo: facebook.com/borisjohnson

Against this background, he criticized US President Donald Trump's demands for Ukraine to surrender the free territory of Donetsk Oblast without a fight.

Johnson drew attention to the fact that the Russian-Ukrainian war and the fighting in the Middle East are "two fronts of the same war," and Putin and the Iranian IRGC are two sides of the same coin.

Photo: facebook.com/borisjohnson

The Ukrainians can win — and will win. But our procrastination and indecision continue to lead to enormous human suffering. We are right to say that the Ukrainians are fighting for all of us — so why the hell are we still not giving them enough support? — Johnson asked the West.

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