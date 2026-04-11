Ukraine rescues 175 soldiers and 7 civilians from Russian captivity

On April 11, a new prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia. 175 defenders were returned home from enemy captivity.

New prisoner exchange on April 11 — first details

Our people are returning home. 175 military personnel. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guardsmen, border guards. Privates, sergeants and officers. And seven civilians. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, these are soldiers who held the defense in various directions: in Mariupol, at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kyiv, Kursk directions. Among them are wounded.

Zelensky draws attention to the fact that most of them have been in captivity with him since 2022.