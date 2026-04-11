Ukraine rescues 175 soldiers and 7 civilians from Russian captivity

On April 11, a new prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia. 175 defenders were returned home from enemy captivity.
Points of attention
- The prisoner exchange highlights the ongoing conflict and the significance of international support in ensuring the safe return of Ukrainian individuals held in Russian captivity.
- The successful rescue of the soldiers and civilians demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to securing the release of its citizens and the efforts to reunite them with their families.
New prisoner exchange on April 11 — first details
According to the head of state, these are soldiers who held the defense in various directions: in Mariupol, at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kyiv, Kursk directions. Among them are wounded.
Zelensky draws attention to the fact that most of them have been in captivity with him since 2022.
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