Watch: Drones strike oil depot in Krasnodar region

The Russian authorities have officially acknowledged that last night, a loud “bavovna” thundered again in the aggressor country. This time, an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was hit by drones. Eyewitnesses are publishing video evidence from the scene of the attack.

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 11 — latest details

The Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation made an official statement on this matter.

They notified the local population that a large-scale fire had broken out after the night attack.

29 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire — it was extinguished until the morning.

In addition, it is alleged that drone debris damaged apartment buildings and also fell on a warehouse of an unknown enterprise.

According to preliminary data, this time the Crimean submarine was hit by Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a linear production and dispatching station as part of the Russian oil pipeline system, owned by Transneft.

Loud explosions also rocked Tver, Russia, last night, but it is not yet clear which facilities were attacked.