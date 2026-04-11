Watch: Drones strike oil depot in Krasnodar region

The Russian authorities have officially acknowledged that last night, a loud “bavovna” thundered again in the aggressor country. This time, an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was hit by drones. Eyewitnesses are publishing video evidence from the scene of the attack.
Points of attention
- Witnesses shared video evidence of the aftermath, showcasing the extent of the damage caused by the drone strike.
- Authorities in the Krasnodar Territory mobilized 29 pieces of equipment to extinguish the fire and assess the impact on surrounding infrastructure.
“Bavovna” in Russia on April 11 — latest details
The Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation made an official statement on this matter.
They notified the local population that a large-scale fire had broken out after the night attack.
29 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire — it was extinguished until the morning.
In addition, it is alleged that drone debris damaged apartment buildings and also fell on a warehouse of an unknown enterprise.
According to preliminary data, this time the Crimean submarine was hit by Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about a linear production and dispatching station as part of the Russian oil pipeline system, owned by Transneft.
Loud explosions also rocked Tver, Russia, last night, but it is not yet clear which facilities were attacked.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of 99 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov, Kaluga, Kursk regions, occupied Crimea, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.
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