Defense forces hit 2 Russian UAV control points

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on April 10, Ukrainian aircraft successfully attacked three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, as well as two control points of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Yesterday, the enemy conducted numerous air strikes, dropped guided bombs, used kamikaze drones, and attacked settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, emphasizing the intensity of the conflict.
- The Ukrainian armed forces remain vigilant and proactive in defending their territory, demonstrating resilience and determination in the face of ongoing hostilities.
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 11, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/11/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,310,110 (+1,440) people
tanks — 11,851 (+3) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,381 (+6) units.
artillery systems — 39,798 (+64) units.
MLRS — 1,726 (+2) units.
air defense systems — 1,344 (+3) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 231,785 (+2,014) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 88,698 (+183) units.
special equipment — 4,121 (+2) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 73 air strikes and dropped 230 guided bombs.
In addition, it used 8,162 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,188 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 109 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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