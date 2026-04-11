Easter Truce. Zelenskyy defined the principles of responding to the actions of the Russian Federation
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Ukraine
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Easter Truce. Zelenskyy defined the principles of responding to the actions of the Russian Federation

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is determined to act in a mirror image
Читати українською

On April 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky discussed and fixed the parameters of responding to possible violations of the ceasefire conditions by the Russian army during the Easter truce.

Points of attention

  • Easter truce holds the potential for a step towards peace, with Ukraine emphasizing peace and security during the holiday period.
  • Focus is on conveying the mirror nature of Ukrainian actions and discussing potential ceasefire extension post-Easter with official Moscow.

Ukraine is determined to act in a mirror image

We all understand who we are dealing with. Ukraine will observe a regime of silence and will act exclusively in a mirror manner. The absence of Russian strikes in the sky, on the ground and at sea will mean the absence of our responses.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are ready for any development of events on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that official Kyiv has repeatedly offered Moscow various ceasefire formats.

The president's team believes that Easter should be a time of peace and security.

A ceasefire on Easter could also be the beginning of a real movement towards peace — we have a corresponding proposal.

In addition, the focus of Zelensky and Syrsky was the algorithm of actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the ceasefire.

According to the president, information about the mirror nature of Ukrainian actions and the possible extension of the ceasefire after Easter was conveyed to official Moscow.

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