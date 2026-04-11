Easter Truce. Zelenskyy defined the principles of responding to the actions of the Russian Federation

On April 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky discussed and fixed the parameters of responding to possible violations of the ceasefire conditions by the Russian army during the Easter truce.

Ukraine is determined to act in a mirror image

We all understand who we are dealing with. Ukraine will observe a regime of silence and will act exclusively in a mirror manner. The absence of Russian strikes in the sky, on the ground and at sea will mean the absence of our responses. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are ready for any development of events on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that official Kyiv has repeatedly offered Moscow various ceasefire formats.

The president's team believes that Easter should be a time of peace and security.

A ceasefire on Easter could also be the beginning of a real movement towards peace — we have a corresponding proposal. Share

In addition, the focus of Zelensky and Syrsky was the algorithm of actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the ceasefire.