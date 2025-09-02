Breakdown of Zelenskyy-Putin talks. Trump has already found the "culprit"
Breakdown of Zelenskyy-Putin talks. Trump has already found the "culprit"

Trump continues to justify Putin's actions
Source:  The Times

It has long been clear that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not agree to a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. As journalists have learned, US President Donald Trump has decided to make Europe the scapegoat in this story.

  • The breakdown in talks and Trump's shifting stance raise concerns about the future of US involvement in mediating the conflict and the potential ramifications for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
  • The dynamics between Zelenskyy, Putin, and Trump highlight the complexities of international relations and the delicate balance required in handling diplomatic negotiations in sensitive geopolitical situations.

Trump continues to justify Putin's actions

According to insiders, the head of the White House intends to accuse European leaders of encouraging Ukraine not to agree to the Russian dictator's ultimatums.

There is also a high probability that Trump and his team will end their peacemaking efforts altogether.

This is evidenced by a recent statement by the American leader, during which he made a very controversial analogy.

This is a case where Donald Trump compared Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine to a fight between two children in the yard.

They hate each other, and they start swinging and swinging and swinging. You want them to stop, and they keep going. After a while, they're glad to stop. You know? It's almost the same thing. Sometimes they have to fight a little before you can get them to stop.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to journalists, the Russian dictator may view the recent changes in the American leader's rhetoric as a green light to continue the war against Ukraine.

