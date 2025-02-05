Britain announced large-scale aid for Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy officially confirmed that London will provide Ukraine with almost $70 million for energy, business, and social support.

Britain continues to actively support Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy announced the new decision of official London during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga in Kyiv.

The diplomat announced the provision of additional support to Ukraine in the amount of 55 million pounds (about 68.7 million dollars).

Today, I am announcing additional UK support of £55 million to Ukraine to help boost resilience and growth in both our countries and economies. David Lemmy Foreign Secretary of Great Britain

Photo: mfa.gov.ua

The new aid from the UK will be distributed as follows:

£17 million will go to innovative energy projects to support the restoration and sustainable development of Ukraine's energy system; £10 million will enable the recovery, reconstruction and reform of the Ukrainian economy for the future; £25 million will be allocated to support Ukraine in strengthening more inclusive, effective and efficient social systems and services; 3 million pounds sterling was allocated for the supply of Ukrainian grain and other food products to Syria.