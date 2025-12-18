Britain has adopted new sanctions against Russia in the energy sector — who is on the lists

On December 18, the British government imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation in the energy sector.
Points of attention
- Britain introduced new sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector on December 18, including 24 individuals and companies.
- The updated sanctions list includes prominent figures such as Pakistani oil tycoon Murtaza Lakhani and Russian oil companies like Tatneft and Russneft.
- This is not the first time the UK has imposed sanctions on Russian entities, as previous measures targeted major oil companies like Lukoil and Rosneft.
Britain announces new sanctions against Russia in the energy sector
The updated sanctions list has been published on the British government website.
In total, the list was expanded by 24 positions — five individuals and 19 legal entities.
In particular, the British government has introduced restrictive measures against a number of Russian oil companies:
"Tatneft",
"Russneft",
"Rusneftegaz",
"NNK-Oil",
"Gelion Business Trade" (Uzbekistan) and others.
Bloomberg adds that among the new sanctioned individuals is Pakistani oil tycoon Murtaza Lakhani for his role in Russia's energy sector.
His company Mercantile & Maritime Group also fell under new sanctions from the UK.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-