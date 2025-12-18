Britain has adopted new sanctions against Russia in the energy sector — who is on the lists
Category
Economics
Publication date

Britain has adopted new sanctions against Russia in the energy sector — who is on the lists

Government of Great Britain
Britain
Читати українською

On December 18, the British government imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation in the energy sector.

Points of attention

  • Britain introduced new sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector on December 18, including 24 individuals and companies.
  • The updated sanctions list includes prominent figures such as Pakistani oil tycoon Murtaza Lakhani and Russian oil companies like Tatneft and Russneft.
  • This is not the first time the UK has imposed sanctions on Russian entities, as previous measures targeted major oil companies like Lukoil and Rosneft.

Britain announces new sanctions against Russia in the energy sector

The updated sanctions list has been published on the British government website.

In total, the list was expanded by 24 positions — five individuals and 19 legal entities.

In particular, the British government has introduced restrictive measures against a number of Russian oil companies:

  • "Tatneft",

  • "Russneft",

  • "Rusneftegaz",

  • "NNK-Oil",

  • "Gelion Business Trade" (Uzbekistan) and others.

Bloomberg adds that among the new sanctioned individuals is Pakistani oil tycoon Murtaza Lakhani for his role in Russia's energy sector.

His company Mercantile & Maritime Group also fell under new sanctions from the UK.

In October, the United Kingdom expanded the list of sanctions against the largest Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as against tankers of the Russian shadow fleet.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain imposes sanctions against two Russian oil giants for the first time
Government of Great Britain
Surgutneftegaz
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain has imposed new sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists
Britain
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain imposes sanctions against GRU over Russia's hybrid operations — who's on the lists
Government of Great Britain
Britain

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?