Britain has adopted new sanctions against Russia in the energy sector — who is on the lists

On December 18, the British government imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation in the energy sector.

Britain announces new sanctions against Russia in the energy sector

The updated sanctions list has been published on the British government website.

In total, the list was expanded by 24 positions — five individuals and 19 legal entities.

In particular, the British government has introduced restrictive measures against a number of Russian oil companies:

"Tatneft",

"Russneft",

"Rusneftegaz",

"NNK-Oil",

"Gelion Business Trade" (Uzbekistan) and others.

Bloomberg adds that among the new sanctioned individuals is Pakistani oil tycoon Murtaza Lakhani for his role in Russia's energy sector.

His company Mercantile & Maritime Group also fell under new sanctions from the UK.