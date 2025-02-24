Britain has imposed the largest package of sanctions against Moscow since the early days of its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The measures target the revenues that fuel Vladimir Putin's illegal war and the kleptocrats who bring profit to the Kremlin.

Britain slapped sanctions on Russia

The sanctions package targets the Russian military machine, organizations in third countries that support it, and the supply chains on which it relies.

Sanctions are imposed against 107 companies and people.

The new sanctions will put even more pressure on Putin's energy revenues, the most important source of funding for his illegal invasion.

They include another 40 ships from the "shadow fleet" carrying Russian oil. These ships have transported a total of $5 billion worth of Russian oil and petroleum products in the last six months alone. The total number of oil tankers under UK sanctions has reached 133.

London is also imposing sanctions on 14 "new kleptocrats", some of whom head strategic sectors of the Russian economy. Among them is Roman Trotsenko, one of the richest people in Russia, whose fortune is estimated at 2.2 billion pounds.

After three years of full-scale invasion, Ukrainians continue to defend their country and way of life with resourcefulness and courage. They have shown that with the right support, they can defend themselves from Russian aggression. Today's actions will strengthen Ukraine's position at a critical moment in its fight for our shared security. Share

In addition, the following were sanctioned:

Manufacturers and suppliers of machine tools, electronics, and dual-use goods for the Russian military, including microprocessors used in weapons systems. They are based in a number of third countries, including Central Asian states, Turkey, Thailand, India, and China, which is the largest supplier of critical goods to the Russian military.

North Korean Defense Minister Noh Kwang-chol and other North Korean generals and senior officials are implicated in sending over 11,000 North Korean troops to Russia. Putin is using North Korean forces as cannon fodder; North Korea has suffered over 4,000 casualties.

13 Russian targets, including Grant-Trade LLC, its owner Marat Mustafayev, and his sister Dinara Mustafayeva, who used the company to pump advanced European technology into Russia to support its illegal war.

For the first time, London is imposing sanctions on foreign financial institutions that support Russia's military machine. The sanctions are targeting Kyrgyzstan-based Keremet Bank, thereby disrupting Russia's use of the international financial system to support its military efforts.

As Foreign Secretary David Lemmy noted, today's action, the largest in the last three years, emphasizes the UK's commitment to Ukraine.

Every military supply route disrupted, every rouble blocked, and every accomplice of Putin's aggression exposed is a step towards a just and lasting peace, and towards security and prosperity in the UK under this government's Change Plan. David Lemmy British Foreign Secretary

According to him, a lasting peace can only be achieved through force. "That's why we are focused on putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position," he added.