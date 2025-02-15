Britain has spotted Russian ships in the English Channel, transporting ammunition from Syria

On February 15, the UK Ministry of Defense recorded the movement of six Russian military and merchant ships through the English Channel, carrying ammunition used in Syria.

Russia is withdrawing ammunition from Syria

According to a statement from the British Ministry of Defense, these ships, which were escorted by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, were leaving Syria.

The ministry said that Russia began withdrawing its military assets from Syria after the overthrow of President Bashar Assad's regime, calling it "a blow to [Moscow's] ambitions in the Middle East."

These ships were withdrawing from Syria after Putin abandoned his ally Assad, but they were still armed and full of ammunition, said British Defense Secretary John Healy. “It shows that Russia is weakened but remains a threat.”

The British Ministry of Defense also noted that the withdrawal of ammunition from Syria confirms that Russia's focus on the war in Ukraine is negatively affecting its ability to support the Assad regime.