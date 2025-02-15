Britain has spotted Russian ships in the English Channel, transporting ammunition from Syria
Category
World
Publication date

Britain has spotted Russian ships in the English Channel, transporting ammunition from Syria

Russian ship
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

On February 15, the UK Ministry of Defense recorded the movement of six Russian military and merchant ships through the English Channel, carrying ammunition used in Syria.

Points of attention

  • UK Ministry of Defense recorded movement of Russian ships in English Channel transporting ammunition from Syria.
  • Russia withdraws military assets from Syria post-Assad regime overthrow, showcasing weakened but still threatening presence.
  • Ammunition withdrawal signifies Moscow's adjustment to changes in the region and emphasizes focus on war in Ukraine over support for Assad regime.

Russia is withdrawing ammunition from Syria

According to a statement from the British Ministry of Defense, these ships, which were escorted by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, were leaving Syria.

The ministry said that Russia began withdrawing its military assets from Syria after the overthrow of President Bashar Assad's regime, calling it "a blow to [Moscow's] ambitions in the Middle East."

These ships were withdrawing from Syria after Putin abandoned his ally Assad, but they were still armed and full of ammunition, said British Defense Secretary John Healy. “It shows that Russia is weakened but remains a threat.”

The British Ministry of Defense also noted that the withdrawal of ammunition from Syria confirms that Russia's focus on the war in Ukraine is negatively affecting its ability to support the Assad regime.

On January 22, the new Syrian government terminated the agreement with a Russian company to manage the seaport of Tartus, which was supposed to last 49 years.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrian rebels are 20 km from Damascus — what is happening
Syrian rebels
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump said about Russia's inability to stop the rebels in Syria
Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrian rebels announced the capture of Damascus — Assad fled the capital
Syrian rebels announced the capture of Damascus — Assad fled the capital

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?