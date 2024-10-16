Britain is developing a plan for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation within the framework of the Victory Plan

Britain is considering its own proposals regarding the possibility of Ukraine striking military facilities deep in Russia as part of the victory plan.

Syrsky had a conversation with the chief of the British army

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky reported, he had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, during which he informed him about the situation at the front.

During the conversation, they discussed strikes on Russian military facilities.

Separately, we discussed the possibilities of hitting the enemy's military targets in operational and strategic depth. The British side is currently working on its own proposals to implement this victory plan. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Syrskyi also drew the attention of the British side to violations of international humanitarian law by Russia, war crimes and attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as massive bombing of civilian objects.

According to Sirskyi, the key areas of cooperation between Ukraine and Britain are the supply of military equipment, training of personnel and increasing the efficiency of the use of high-tech weapons.

Ukraine will be able to use German weapons to strike deep into the Russian Federation

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Burbok, noted, Ukraine has the right to defend itself without waiting for an attack on its territory.

Ukraine's right to self-defense does not mean it should wait until a missile crosses the border or hits a city like Kharkiv before reacting, Burbok said, adding that even the most advanced air defenses cannot always prevent such threats.

The minister also noted the importance of preventive measures, such as the destruction of launchers, to prevent future attacks.