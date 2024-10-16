Britain is developing a plan for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation within the framework of the Victory Plan

Britain is considering its own proposals regarding the possibility of Ukraine striking military facilities deep in Russia as part of the victory plan.
Points of attention
- Britain is considering its own proposals for the destruction of Russian military facilities deep in the territory of the Russian Federation as part of the victory plan.
- The USA has a telephone conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of Great Britain, during which the possibility of strikes on the Russian Federation is discussed.
- Ukraine emphasizes Russia's violations of international humanitarian law and cooperation with Britain in the field of military equipment supply.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany supports Ukraine's right to self-defense and emphasizes the importance of preventive measures to prevent attacks.
- Cooperation between Ukraine, Britain and Germany in the field of security and defense is taking on new dimensions in the context of geopolitical challenges.
Syrsky had a conversation with the chief of the British army
As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky reported, he had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, during which he informed him about the situation at the front.
During the conversation, they discussed strikes on Russian military facilities.
Syrskyi also drew the attention of the British side to violations of international humanitarian law by Russia, war crimes and attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as massive bombing of civilian objects.
According to Sirskyi, the key areas of cooperation between Ukraine and Britain are the supply of military equipment, training of personnel and increasing the efficiency of the use of high-tech weapons.
Ukraine will be able to use German weapons to strike deep into the Russian Federation
As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Burbok, noted, Ukraine has the right to defend itself without waiting for an attack on its territory.
The minister also noted the importance of preventive measures, such as the destruction of launchers, to prevent future attacks.
