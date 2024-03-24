Representatives of the British security agencies warned Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin about the consequences of using the topic of a terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow to intensify armed aggression against Ukraine.
British special services issued a stern warning to Putin
At the same time, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons from the Conservative Party, Alicia Kearns, noted that Kremlin-controlled mass media are already distributing fake videos with allegedly Ukrainian officials.
What they say in the USA
The US State Department released the statement of the head of the department, Anthony Blinken, in connection with the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall near Moscow.
White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre also condemned the terrorist attack.