Representatives of the British security agencies warned Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin about the consequences of using the topic of a terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow to intensify armed aggression against Ukraine.

British special services issued a stern warning to Putin

Putin's desperate desire to transfer all of this to Ukraine is not surprising, since he is trying to further deceive the Russian people by pretending that there is no disagreement within Russia. He should not use this fabricated connection as any pretext to intensify his illegal war in Ukraine, — the journalists of the publication quoted high-ranking officials from the British security agencies. Share

At the same time, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons from the Conservative Party, Alicia Kearns, noted that Kremlin-controlled mass media are already distributing fake videos with allegedly Ukrainian officials.

In an attempt to blame Ukraine and give Putin some protection for the war crimes he is committing in Ukraine or worse, an excuse for further atrocities. "There are no signs of any connection with Ukraine, nor any credible grounds to assume their involvement," Kearns said. Share

What they say in the USA

The US State Department released the statement of the head of the department, Anthony Blinken, in connection with the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

The United States strongly condemns the deadly terrorist act in Moscow. We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and to all those affected by this heinous crime. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia, who are grieving the loss of lives as a result of this terrible event, the Secretary of State said in a statement. Share

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre also condemned the terrorist attack.