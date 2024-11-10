Britain revealed its intentions regarding Ukraine amid Trump's return
Source:  BBC

Official London plans to support Ukraine even more decisively, especially if the new American leader Donald Trump reduces or even cancels aid to Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Britain is not abandoning its strategy towards Ukraine.
  • The Biden administration also plans to protect Ukraine from potential Trump decisions.
  • The US president wants to prove to Trump and Congress the importance of Kyiv's support.

Britain is not going to abandon Ukraine to its own devices

The Minister of Finance of the Kingdom, Darren Jones, made a statement on this occasion.

He drew the attention of the British and the international community to the fact that Ukraine should be able to restore its country in the form in which it was before.

There should be no element of concession to the illegal invasion by Russia, Darren Johnson stressed.

According to the minister, he is not going to comment on "hypothetical scenarios" of Donald Trump's policy.

Despite this, Johnson emphasized that "our commitment to Ukraine as a country here in Great Britain is resolute."

We continue to support Ukraine with billions of pounds every year and support from our armed forces in accordance with our commitments to NATO, — stressed the head of the Ministry of Finance of Great Britain.

Biden will try to protect Ukraine from Trump's decisions

His national security advisor Jake Sullivan spoke about the American leader's plans.

Of course, President Biden will have the opportunity during the next 70 days to prove to Congress and the new administration that the United States should not withdraw from Ukraine, that withdrawal from Ukraine means even greater instability in Europe, he emphasized.

So far, Sullivan has not disclosed to reporters whether any specific legislative proposal regarding the funding is under consideration.

Despite this, he emphasized: the head of the White House will prove that the US needs constant resources for Ukraine even after his term ends.

Because the threat to Ukraine will remain regardless of what exactly happens on the battlefield or at the negotiating table, the US President's national security advisor emphasized.

