Britain revealed its intentions regarding Ukraine amid Trump's return

Official London plans to support Ukraine even more decisively, especially if the new American leader Donald Trump reduces or even cancels aid to Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Britain is not abandoning its strategy towards Ukraine.
- The Biden administration also plans to protect Ukraine from potential Trump decisions.
- The US president wants to prove to Trump and Congress the importance of Kyiv's support.
Britain is not going to abandon Ukraine to its own devices
The Minister of Finance of the Kingdom, Darren Jones, made a statement on this occasion.
He drew the attention of the British and the international community to the fact that Ukraine should be able to restore its country in the form in which it was before.
According to the minister, he is not going to comment on "hypothetical scenarios" of Donald Trump's policy.
Despite this, Johnson emphasized that "our commitment to Ukraine as a country here in Great Britain is resolute."
Biden will try to protect Ukraine from Trump's decisions
His national security advisor Jake Sullivan spoke about the American leader's plans.
So far, Sullivan has not disclosed to reporters whether any specific legislative proposal regarding the funding is under consideration.
Despite this, he emphasized: the head of the White House will prove that the US needs constant resources for Ukraine even after his term ends.
