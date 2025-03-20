British intelligence has announced colossal losses for Russia since 2022 in the war against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

British intelligence has announced colossal losses for Russia since 2022 in the war against Ukraine

Ministry of Defence
war
Читати українською

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russian occupation army has lost about 900,000 invaders in the war in Ukraine, of which 200,000-250,000 died.

Points of attention

  • The Russian occupation army has faced monumental losses in the war against Ukraine, with 900,000 soldiers lost since 2022.
  • Analysis suggests that the Russian military leadership may prioritize political goals over the lives of its soldiers and citizens.
  • The significant casualties experienced by the Russian army in Ukraine mark the largest loss since World War II, raising concerns about strategic decisions.

Russia has lost 900,000 soldiers in Ukraine since 2022

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the Russian army has suffered approximately 900,000 losses (killed and wounded) since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Of these, 200,000-250,000 Russian soldiers were probably killed, which, according to intelligence, is Russia's largest loss since World War II.

Analysts suggest that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian military leadership are likely putting their goals above the lives of Russian soldiers.

They are almost certainly willing to endure consistently high casualties as long as it does not negatively impact public or elite support for the war, and as long as these losses can be replaced.

Intelligence officials also write that Putin and the Russian leadership likely value the lives of Russian citizens who belong to ethnic minorities and live in poor regions much less.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army at the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 8, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced the losses of the Russian army in 2025
Oleksandr Syrskyi
The Russian army is losing more and more manpower and weapons

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?