British intelligence has announced colossal losses for Russia since 2022 in the war against Ukraine

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russian occupation army has lost about 900,000 invaders in the war in Ukraine, of which 200,000-250,000 died.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the Russian army has suffered approximately 900,000 losses (killed and wounded) since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Share

Of these, 200,000-250,000 Russian soldiers were probably killed, which, according to intelligence, is Russia's largest loss since World War II.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 20 March 2025.



Analysts suggest that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian military leadership are likely putting their goals above the lives of Russian soldiers.

They are almost certainly willing to endure consistently high casualties as long as it does not negatively impact public or elite support for the war, and as long as these losses can be replaced.

Intelligence officials also write that Putin and the Russian leadership likely value the lives of Russian citizens who belong to ethnic minorities and live in poor regions much less.