According to intelligence analysts of the Ministry of Defense of Britain, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has already lost about 450,000 soldiers since the beginning of the large-scale war against Ukraine.

What is known about the insane losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

British intelligence indicates that, at the same time, the criminal army of the Russian Federation also lost a total of about 10,000 units of military equipment.

The British Minister for the Armed Forces, Leo Dochetri, notes that the number of people killed in the ranks of the Russian PMK fighting in Ukraine remains unknown.

According to our estimates, about 450 thousand Russian soldiers were killed or wounded, and tens of thousands more have become deserters since the beginning of the conflict, — stressed the British official. Share

Dochetri also noted that the occupation army of the Russian Federation suffered numerous losses in military equipment.

Also, according to our estimates, more than 10,000 units of Russian armored vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the conflict, including about 3,000 main battle tanks, 109 aircraft, 136 helicopters, 346 drones, 23 ships of various classes, and more than 1,500 artillery systems of various types. types," the British minister emphasized. Share

What does the General Staff of the Armed Forces say about the losses of the Russian occupiers

According to the information of the General Staff, 1,96 Kremlin invaders were eliminated by the Ukrainian military only during the past day.

The enemy's military equipment was also destroyed and damaged: