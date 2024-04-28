According to intelligence analysts of the Ministry of Defense of Britain, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has already lost about 450,000 soldiers since the beginning of the large-scale war against Ukraine.
What is known about the insane losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
British intelligence indicates that, at the same time, the criminal army of the Russian Federation also lost a total of about 10,000 units of military equipment.
The British Minister for the Armed Forces, Leo Dochetri, notes that the number of people killed in the ranks of the Russian PMK fighting in Ukraine remains unknown.
Dochetri also noted that the occupation army of the Russian Federation suffered numerous losses in military equipment.
What does the General Staff of the Armed Forces say about the losses of the Russian occupiers
According to the information of the General Staff, 1,96 Kremlin invaders were eliminated by the Ukrainian military only during the past day.
The enemy's military equipment was also destroyed and damaged:
tanks — 7,279 (+11),
armored vehicles — 13 thousand 991 (+20),
artist — 11 thousand 948 (+43),
RSZV — 1 thousand 50 (+1),
air defense equipment — 776 (+1),
planes — 348 (+0),
helicopters — 325 (+0),
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9 thousand 507 (+22),
cruise missiles — 2 thousand 124 (+0),
ships/boats — 26 (+0),
submarines — 1 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 16 thousand 65 (+46),
special equipment — 1 thousand 971 (+3).
