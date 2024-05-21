Pokrovsk is new Russia's offensive aim in Donbass, British intelligence says
Pokrovsk is new Russia's offensive aim in Donbass, British intelligence says

The Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine continues, despite the fact that the occupiers have opened a new front in the Kharkiv region. The operative goal is Pokrovsk.

The Russian army continues its offensive in Donbas

According to British intelligence, Russian troops focused their operational actions northwest of Avdiivka, striking on a broad front on both sides of the E50 highway.

Russian forces have likely achieved a number of small tactical successes over the past 72 hours, albeit likely at a high cost, the report said.

According to British intelligence, the E50 highway is the main link between Russian-held Donetsk and the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, which is about 30 km from the current front line but is likely to be a Russian operational target.

Russian attacks in this direction are most likely aimed at creating a noticeable split in Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region.

To the north of Bakhmut, in the area of the city of Siversk, Ukrainian forces reported heavy clashes with Russian troops on May 18 and 19, 2024, during which Ukrainian positions in Bilohorivka, Verknokamyansk and Rozdilovka were shelled.

Russia's achievements in this area remain very limited, the British Ministry of Defence notes.

Russia will again lose the battle for Chasiv Yar

On May 17, a battalion of Russian armoured vehicles, numbering about 20 people, left Donetsk and headed towards Chasiv Yar.

If it had achieved his goal earlier, the Ukrainian army would have made it impossible for the enemy to advance.

Despite quick successes in the first weeks of the Chasiv Yar assault, including entering the canal and, in some cases, crossing it in small groups, the Russians ultimately failed to gain a foothold on the other side and advance further, writes Frontelligence Insight.

Armed Forces of Ukraine

