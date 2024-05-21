Pokrovsk is new Russia's offensive aim in Donbass, British intelligence says

The Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine continues, despite the fact that the occupiers have opened a new front in the Kharkiv region. The operative goal is Pokrovsk.
The Russian army continues its offensive in Donbas
According to British intelligence, Russian troops focused their operational actions northwest of Avdiivka, striking on a broad front on both sides of the E50 highway.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 21 May 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 21, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/oRBdFqrDXx #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/z2gcNYRSV2
According to British intelligence, the E50 highway is the main link between Russian-held Donetsk and the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, which is about 30 km from the current front line but is likely to be a Russian operational target.
Russian attacks in this direction are most likely aimed at creating a noticeable split in Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region.
To the north of Bakhmut, in the area of the city of Siversk, Ukrainian forces reported heavy clashes with Russian troops on May 18 and 19, 2024, during which Ukrainian positions in Bilohorivka, Verknokamyansk and Rozdilovka were shelled.
Russia will again lose the battle for Chasiv Yar
On May 17, a battalion of Russian armoured vehicles, numbering about 20 people, left Donetsk and headed towards Chasiv Yar.
If it had achieved his goal earlier, the Ukrainian army would have made it impossible for the enemy to advance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-