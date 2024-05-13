Russian army suffers another defeat near Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, says AFU officer

According to officer Serhiy Tsekhotskyy from the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, the Russian occupation army suffered failures in its offensive in the districts of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.
What is known about the situation in the districts of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk
Tsekhotskyy emphasised that during the day, the occupying army made four attempts to break through in the Kurakhovo region but retreated with numerous losses in personnel and military equipment.
The military added that as of the morning of Monday, May 13, Russian occupiers tried to attack several settlements, including Netaylove, and lost at least 2 BMP-2 in the Pokrovska region.
Tsekhotsky noted that over 40 enemy attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk region.
The battle for Vovchansk may become the first significant confrontation after the new Russian offensive start
Forbes journalists assume that the intentions of the Russian Federation's occupation army to capture Vovchansk in the border zone north of the Kharkiv region may become the first significant test of the Kremlin invaders after the start of a new offensive.
The authors note that the Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred several brigades to Vovchansk, including the 59th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 93rd Assault Brigade, which has powerful CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.
Journalists recollect that the Ukrainian military liberated Vovchansk after seven months of occupation by Kremlin invaders in 2022.
At the same time, journalists draw attention to the intensified bombing by the Russian occupiers of Vovchansk, probably with the further aim of strengthening the attack on the city.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-