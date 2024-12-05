Average daily losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine reached a record level in November 2024. This is due to intensive infantry attacks at the front.

British intelligence explained record losses in the Russian army

According to British intelligence, November 2024 has become the most expensive month of the war for Russia.

According to the report of the General Staff of Ukraine, the losses amounted to 45,680 people. For comparison, in October this indicator was 41,980. Thus, November became the fifth month in a row of increasing losses among the Russian military.

This high level of casualties is probably a consequence of the intensification of Russian offensive actions. Russia is trying to put pressure on Ukrainian positions by carrying out attacks in several directions, in particular near Kursk, Kupyansk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Velika Novosilka, the British Ministry of Defense notes.

Analysts predict that Russia's average daily casualties may remain above 1,000 in December 2024, despite winter weather conditions, due to continued intensive infantry operations.

According to the summaries of the General Staff of Ukraine, the average daily loss rate in November was 1,523, which is the third month in a row with record high figures.

In particular, a new maximum of 2,030 deaths in one day was recorded on November 28, surpassing the 2,000 mark for the first time.

The Russian Federation suffered a record loss of manpower during November

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, such a number of losses is comparable to more than 3 motorized rifle divisions of the Russian Army's ground forces.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in November, during one day, our soldiers "two hundred" and "three hundred" killed 2,030 enemy soldiers. This is also the highest rate of enemy losses in a day since February 24, 2022, the MOU said in a statement.

In addition, during November, Ukrainian defenders hit 307 enemy tanks. And this is the highest indicator of autumn this year.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that one tank battalion of the Russian army consists of 31 vehicles, therefore, the occupiers lost the equivalent of almost 10 tank battalions in November. The estimated cost of these losses is $450 million.

In addition, in November, Ukrainian forces hit 899 armored combat vehicles (ACVs), which is equivalent to almost four motorized rifle divisions. The estimated cost of this equipment is at least half a billion dollars.

As for artillery losses, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 884 units of Russian artillery. Considering that one artillery division of the Russian army has 18 self-propelled guns, this corresponds to the loss of 49 artillery divisions.