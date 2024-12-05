British intelligence named the reasons for the record losses of the Russian army during November

Average daily losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine reached a record level in November 2024. This is due to intensive infantry attacks at the front.
- November 2024 was Russia's costliest month of the war, with 45,680 casualties, the fifth consecutive month of rising Russian military casualties.
- Average daily Russian casualties may remain above 1,000 in December 2024 due to continued intensive infantry operations.
- In November, Ukrainian defenders hit 307 enemy tanks and 899 armored fighting vehicles, causing significant losses to the Russian army.
- 884 Russian artillery pieces were destroyed, the losses of which correspond to 49 artillery divisions. The estimated value of all destroyed artillery systems is estimated at 700 million dollars.
- November 2024 became a record for the loss of manpower for the Russian Federation, with losses equivalent to more than 3 motorized rifle divisions of the Russian army.
British intelligence explained record losses in the Russian army
According to British intelligence, November 2024 has become the most expensive month of the war for Russia.
According to the report of the General Staff of Ukraine, the losses amounted to 45,680 people. For comparison, in October this indicator was 41,980. Thus, November became the fifth month in a row of increasing losses among the Russian military.
Analysts predict that Russia's average daily casualties may remain above 1,000 in December 2024, despite winter weather conditions, due to continued intensive infantry operations.
According to the summaries of the General Staff of Ukraine, the average daily loss rate in November was 1,523, which is the third month in a row with record high figures.
In particular, a new maximum of 2,030 deaths in one day was recorded on November 28, surpassing the 2,000 mark for the first time.
The Russian Federation suffered a record loss of manpower during November
As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, such a number of losses is comparable to more than 3 motorized rifle divisions of the Russian Army's ground forces.
In addition, during November, Ukrainian defenders hit 307 enemy tanks. And this is the highest indicator of autumn this year.
The Ministry of Defense emphasized that one tank battalion of the Russian army consists of 31 vehicles, therefore, the occupiers lost the equivalent of almost 10 tank battalions in November. The estimated cost of these losses is $450 million.
In addition, in November, Ukrainian forces hit 899 armored combat vehicles (ACVs), which is equivalent to almost four motorized rifle divisions. The estimated cost of this equipment is at least half a billion dollars.
As for artillery losses, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 884 units of Russian artillery. Considering that one artillery division of the Russian army has 18 self-propelled guns, this corresponds to the loss of 49 artillery divisions.
The total value of the destroyed artillery systems is estimated at 700 million dollars.
