British intelligence names the reasons for the Russian offensive pace decline in Ukraine

Some recent reduction in Russian losses can be explained by the rest of the occupiers after the capture of Avdiyivka and the so-called elections of Vladimir Putin.

Reduced pace of the Russian offensive

British intelligence notes that the average daily number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine during March 2024 decreased by 74 per day to 913.

The decrease in losses corresponds to a lower number of reported attacks in the last month. The reduction in Russian offensive operations most likely reflects a number of factors: a period of rest and re-equipment after the capture of Avdiyivka, and the intention to reduce death alerts during the Russian elections, — the summary states. Share

At the beginning of the Russian invasion, Russian troops lost an average of 658 people per day. This number increased to 693 in 2023, and to 913 in the first quarter of 2024.

The increase in these indicators, the intelligence agency notes, indicates Russia's constant dependence on the human masses to support the war against Ukraine.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 07 April 2024.



Losses of Russian troops

Since February 2022, Russian troops have lost more than 447,000 soldiers, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the last day, the occupiers lost 820 people, 17 tanks, 54 armored vehicles and artillery systems.

In March, British intelligence suggested that the Russian army was recruiting approximately 30,000 additional soldiers every month and "likely could continue to suffer casualties and continue attacks aimed at wearing down Ukrainian forces."