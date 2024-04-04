UK intelligence says Russia increased number of attacks near Avdiivka, having no successes

According to British scouts, the Russian occupiers have increased the number of attacks in the Novopavlovsk direction, but they are constantly defeated on this part of the front.

The Russian army cannot achieve success in the Novopavlovsk direction

The Ministry of Defence of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that the number of Russian attacks to the southwest of Donetsk (Novopavlivske direction) has significantly increased.

As noted in the department, it increased from 721 in February to 806 in March, which is 38% of all attacks on the entire front line.

Despite these efforts, Russia has not made significant progress in this area and continues to fight for small settlements, including Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, and Urozhaine, British intelligence points out. Share

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 04 April 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/VLI1JhTxbL #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/JdMb6I3RJX — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 4, 2024

In addition, it noted that last month, the number of Russian attacks across the front line decreased by 9% compared to February 2024, from approximately 2,340 to 2,120.

According to foreign intelligence, the number of Russian attacks in the Avdiivka direction was a third of all attacks in February, when the city came under the control of occupation forces, but decreased to a quarter in March.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 4, 2024:

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.04.24 approximately amounted to: