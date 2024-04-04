UK intelligence says Russia increased number of attacks near Avdiivka, having no successes
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

UK intelligence says Russia increased number of attacks near Avdiivka, having no successes

UK Ministry of Defence
Russian army
Читати українською

According to British scouts, the Russian occupiers have increased the number of attacks in the Novopavlovsk direction, but they are constantly defeated on this part of the front.

The Russian army cannot achieve success in the Novopavlovsk direction

The Ministry of Defence of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that the number of Russian attacks to the southwest of Donetsk (Novopavlivske direction) has significantly increased.

As noted in the department, it increased from 721 in February to 806 in March, which is 38% of all attacks on the entire front line.

Despite these efforts, Russia has not made significant progress in this area and continues to fight for small settlements, including Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, and Urozhaine, British intelligence points out.

In addition, it noted that last month, the number of Russian attacks across the front line decreased by 9% compared to February 2024, from approximately 2,340 to 2,120.

According to foreign intelligence, the number of Russian attacks in the Avdiivka direction was a third of all attacks in February, when the city came under the control of occupation forces, but decreased to a quarter in March.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 4, 2024:

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.04.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 445,040 (+670) people,

  • tanks — 7,018 (+9) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 13,386 (+18) units,

  • artillery systems — 11,171 (+29) units,

  • MLRS — 1,026 (+1) units,

  • anti-aircraft warfare systems — 746 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 8817 (+21),

  • cruise missiles — 2059 (+0),

  • warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 14,861 (+48) units,

  • special equipment — 1845 (+7).

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU speaker says Putin and his henchmen brought war to Russia's territory
explosions in Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launches propaganda campaign against France after Macron's statements on Ukraine
Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU detains traitor in AFU for adjusting Russian strikes on Donetsk region
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?