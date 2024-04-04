DIU speaker says Putin and his henchmen brought war to Russia's territory

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) speaker, Andriy Yusov, responded to the recent high-profile events on the territory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, in particular, explosions at enemy military facilities.
How the DIU comments on explosions in Russia
Andriy Yusov also draws attention to the fact that Russia, which unleashed a genocidal war, does not stop missile attacks against Ukraine.
According to him, thousands of rockets have already been fired at Ukrainian facilities, in particular at the fuel and energy complex, energy facilities, and Ukrainian refineries.
What's more, during the last time the enemy concentrated on objects of the gas sphere.
Andriy Yusov once again emphasised that the Kremlin leader and his henchmen brought the war to Russia's territory.
Yusov confirmed that DIU helps the RVC, LFR and SibBat
According to Andrii Yusov, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC), the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LRF) and the "Siberian Battalion" receive help and support from the DIU.
Both Ukraine and the Russian volunteer forces will do everything possible to overthrow the regime of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
