Representatives of the Intelligence Center of the Armed Forces of Estonia predict an increase in the intensity of hostilities on the front in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Representatives of Estonian intelligence do not expect significant changes on the front line, even in conditions of operational advancement and initiative on the part of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in some regions of the front.

The Estonian intelligence report states that the main operational and strategic tasks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine remain unfulfilled.

Currently, the occupiers are taking the initiative toward Luhansk and Donetsk.

Estonian intelligence also adds that Russian war criminals have increased the number of mechanized units, which was facilitated by the improvement of weather conditions.

In addition, the occupiers began reorganizing the troops on the entire front line in Ukraine.

The intensity of hostilities may increase in the coming weeks, Estonian intelligence officials warn.

In addition, the report indicates the continuation of bombing by Russian aircraft of the border areas.

In addition, the criminal army of the Russian Federation strikes deep into Ukraine and in large cities.

The occupiers began to use hovering aerial bombs for strikes.

In addition, the Russian Federation began combat testing of MLRS equipped with a UMPB (universal interspecies planing munition) planing block with a D-30SN projectile.

The publication says this system can be used by 300 mm Smerch and Tornado-M ground-based MLRS, and it can also be installed on the SU-34 fighter-bomber.

Representatives of the Estonian intelligence service add that in the north of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers also continue terrorist bombings and even sabotage activities.

In particular, the Russian military is actively mining the border territories.

What is known about the situation in the critical areas of the front

In the Luhansk region, the Russian invaders are trying to push in the direction of Kupiansk, Makiivka, and Siversk.

Yes, they are trying to take control of the coastline of the Zherebets River.

The offensive also continues in the direction of Terny settlement.

However, the Russian occupiers have not had significant success in this direction.

Also, no significant successes have been against the Kremlin invaders in the Avdiivka area.

The report indicates a slight advance of the Russian occupiers in Bakhmut.

In addition, enemy pressure in the direction of Chasovoy Yar increased, but without much success.

To the west and south-west of Donetsk, Russian troops are maintaining pressure and looking for weak spots in the Armed Forces' defence.

The invaders eased the pressure in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Defence forces of Ukraine continue to hold a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river.