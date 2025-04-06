Journalists learned from their security and intelligence insiders that the British were advised to prepare a "survival kit" for 72 hours amid the threat of sabotage of energy networks by the aggressor country Russia.
- Heightened concerns arose after the detection of a Russian reconnaissance ship in the North Sea, signaling a potential threat to Britain's energy infrastructure.
- The Government's Strategic Defence Review will focus on protecting underwater energy networks in response to the perceived threat of Russian sabotage.
According to British authorities, Russia may be sabotaging their energy pipelines.
Against this background, citizens of the country were urged to prepare for possible power outages and prudently ensure that they have a "survival kit" for 72 hours.
Panic in Britain began after the detection of the Russian reconnaissance ship "Yantar" in the North Sea.
This is what led official London to believe that Russia could launch an attack on the country's energy infrastructure.
Amid recent events, experts have urged British households to assemble a survival kit that includes water, food, medicine and other essentials.
