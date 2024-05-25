Budanov speaks out on his unusual hobby — video

Head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that "collecting figures of destroyed ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet cheers him up".

Budanov dreams of destroying the entire Black Sea Fleet of Russia

First, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, spoke about his "unloading" scheme.

According to the latter, he gets satisfaction when he sees the amount of equipment that Ukrainian-made drones destroy every day.

As it turned out, after that he goes to the theater to rest and gain strength.

In addition, Mykhailo Fedorov asked the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Kyrylo Budanov, what gives him the strength and inspiration to continue the war with the enemy.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence frankly admitted that he also has a special hobby, which he had never talked about before.

Well, if we talk about naval drones (to destroy the forces of the Russian Federation — ed.), then I have models of ships. A new one appears — new-new-new-new... Yes, I promise that one day I will put up a full shelf. This will mean that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation has ended. Kyrylo Budanov Head of GUR MOU

It is worth paying attention to the fact that everyone present in the hall reacted to the statement of the head of Ukrainian intelligence with thunderous applause.

And Mykhailo Fedorov called on Lego to make for Kyrylo Budanov absolutely all models of boats of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, which will soon be destroyed.

DIU also plans to destroy the Crimean Bridge

Recently, the head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the illegally built Crimean bridge remains one of the main goals for Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.

According to his data, the enemy is currently doing everything possible to protect the bridge from a new attack, but intelligence and other specialised Ukrainian agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.

As the journalists managed to find out, this may happen in the first half of 2024.

The goal remains the Crimean bridge. The bridge is heavily guarded and protected. But everyone is working on it,” Budanov emphasised. Share

According to preliminary data, to destroy the bridge, Ukraine can use ATACMS long-range missiles to strike strategic objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory of occupied Crimea.