The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that it is necessary to take advantage of the weakness of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to win the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

How Budanov sees the way to Ukraine's victory in the war

The head of the GUR noted that against the background of raids by volunteer insurgent battalions of the Russian Democratic Republic, LSR and Sibbat in border areas in the territory of the Russian Belgorod and Kursk regions, numerous incidents at the polling stations during the so-called "elections" of the president of the Russian Federation, Putin's weakness was exposed, which Ukraine should take advantage of.

During a speech at the Forum in support of the rebel Russian sympathizers, Budanov noted that the raids of the LSR, RDK and Sybbat in the border regions on the territory of the Russian Federation are only the beginning of their struggle for their own country.

The citizens of the Russian Federation have decided to liberate their country from the old man and his henchmen, who usurped power, illegally changed the Constitution and lives in an alternative reality with his cronies, the head of the GUR emphasized. Share

Putin was ashamed of holding illegitimate elections

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence noted that the so-called "elections" of the president of the Russian Federation are illegitimate.

Whatever result the Russian Central Election Commission writes is a fake, since the elections did not take place not only in the border regions. A large number of precincts will not be able to count the ballots, because Russian activists, realizing the vileness of these "elections", are spoiling them, Budanov explained. Share

He added that, not being able to openly resist the criminal Russian authorities, the Russians began to massively spoil the ballots at the polling stations, thus expressing their attitude towards the current authorities.

Putin understands that in the eyes of world leaders, especially the People's Republic of China, he is becoming an unstable ruler who is unable to ensure order in the elections in his country. He shows himself to be a weakling in front of his people and elites, Budanov stressed. Share

He added that the Kremlin dictator is most afraid of demonstrating his own weakness, and this is exactly what happened against the background of the latest events taking place in Russia.