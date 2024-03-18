Only the beginning of the struggle. Budanov spoke at the Forum of Russian Volunteers

Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, spoke at the Forum of Russian Volunteers, where he noted that the limited military operation of the Russian armed forces in the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation is only the beginning of the struggle for their home country.

Budanov's address to the Russian volunteers

In his address, Budanov noted that the citizens of the Russian Federation decided to "liberate their country from the old man and his henchmen, who usurped power, illegally changed the Constitution and lives in an alternative reality with his cronies."

The war against Putin's regime is the legitimate right of citizens to demand justice. Kyrylo Budanov Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Budanov noted that there will only be more opposition organizations in the future, because Russia is beginning to wake up.

Budanov commented on the elections in the Russian Federation

He emphasized that Putin's so-called elections are illegitimate.

Whatever result the Russian Central Election Commission writes is fake, because the elections did not take place not only in the border regions. A large number of precincts will not have the opportunity to count the ballots, because Russian activists, realizing the vileness of these "elections", are spoiling them, — Budanov noted.

He added that a real "ballot box riot" had begun in Russia — such a number of spoiled ballots and boxes had never been seen anywhere in the world.