Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, spoke at the Forum of Russian Volunteers, where he noted that the limited military operation of the Russian armed forces in the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation is only the beginning of the struggle for their home country.
Budanov's address to the Russian volunteers
In his address, Budanov noted that the citizens of the Russian Federation decided to "liberate their country from the old man and his henchmen, who usurped power, illegally changed the Constitution and lives in an alternative reality with his cronies."
Budanov noted that there will only be more opposition organizations in the future, because Russia is beginning to wake up.
Budanov commented on the elections in the Russian Federation
He emphasized that Putin's so-called elections are illegitimate.
He added that a real "ballot box riot" had begun in Russia — such a number of spoiled ballots and boxes had never been seen anywhere in the world.
