Budanov warned about the possibility of an attack by the Russian army from the north
Kyrylo Budanov
Source:  NV

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanova, as of today, there is a risk that the Russian army will again try to attack Ukraine from the north.

Points of attention

  • Budanov urges not to ignore the threat and to be prepared for various options for the development of events.
  • In the north, the situation is worsening, and Russia may resort to unexpected actions.
  • Predicting Putin's reaction to the destruction of the Crimean bridge, Budanov notes that the dictator will definitely be able to survive what will happen.

Budanov reported disturbing news

As noted by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he notes a tendency towards the worsening of the situation, so the problem cannot be ignored.

This is a bit of an anecdotal situation for me. Because for two years, when everyone was shouting that now there would be an attack from the north, we told everyone that it would not happen. There was nothing. At the moment when we said that now there will be an attack from the north, everyone immediately: "maybe it won't happen?

He also emphasized that there is no catastrophe in this, but it is still impossible to ignore the problem that has already appeared.

I already told someone from the Western press: I won't have much good news this year, unfortunately, - noted the head of Ukrainian intelligence.

However, Kyrylo Budanova has not revealed all the details yet, because he does not want to provoke panic.

Budanov predicted Putin's reaction to the destruction of the Crimean bridge

The head of the DIU believes that the Crimean Bridge, illegally built by the Russian occupiers, will be finally destroyed by Ukraine in 2024.

There is no reason for him to be a chamber, he must end his existence, - Kyrylo Budanov noted ironically.

The chief of Ukrainian intelligence also added that he does not care how the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will react to this.

But who cares if he is ready or not. There is an objective reality. You think if he was asked on February 24th, 2022 if he's ready to fight for a few years, he'd say "so what?" But there is an objective reality. Unpleasant things, unfortunately, happen to both parties... That it will be painful is likely. To say that he will have a "fit" is not true.

