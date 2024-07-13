Budanov warned about the possibility of an attack by the Russian army from the north

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanova, as of today, there is a risk that the Russian army will again try to attack Ukraine from the north.
Points of attention
- Budanov urges not to ignore the threat and to be prepared for various options for the development of events.
- In the north, the situation is worsening, and Russia may resort to unexpected actions.
- Predicting Putin's reaction to the destruction of the Crimean bridge, Budanov notes that the dictator will definitely be able to survive what will happen.
Budanov reported disturbing news
As noted by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he notes a tendency towards the worsening of the situation, so the problem cannot be ignored.
He also emphasized that there is no catastrophe in this, but it is still impossible to ignore the problem that has already appeared.
However, Kyrylo Budanova has not revealed all the details yet, because he does not want to provoke panic.
Budanov predicted Putin's reaction to the destruction of the Crimean bridge
The head of the DIU believes that the Crimean Bridge, illegally built by the Russian occupiers, will be finally destroyed by Ukraine in 2024.
The chief of Ukrainian intelligence also added that he does not care how the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will react to this.
