Budanov will try to settle the scandal with the "Heroes of the UPA" in Poland
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Politics
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Budanov will try to settle the scandal with the "Heroes of the UPA" in Poland

Scandal with the "Heroes of the UPA". Budanov has already arrived in Poland
Читати українською
Source:  RMF 24

According to insiders, on June 6, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyryl Budanov, will hold talks with the Minister of Defense of Poland, Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamysz. The meeting of the parties will take place in Warsaw.

Points of attention

  • Insider talks and meetings between Ukrainian and Polish officials shed light on the ongoing efforts to settle the scandal and restore diplomatic relations.
  • The Ministry of Defense of Poland is expected to discuss the issue in detail with Kyryl Budanov, emphasizing the importance of addressing the controversy.

Scandal with the "Heroes of the UPA". Budanov has already arrived in Poland

As journalists managed to find out, the head of the OPU is determined to do everything possible to eliminate tensions in relations between Warsaw and Kyiv.

It appeared after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to name the SSO unit after the Heroes of the UPA.

This step was the reason for sharp criticism of the Ukrainian authorities by Polish politicians. Some of them even began to demand that Ukraine's accession to the EU be blocked.

The country's Ministry of Defense is not disclosing details of the meeting. However, it is expected that today's talks at the Ministry of National Defense will also largely focus on this issue.

According to insiders, official Warsaw is determined to clearly explain to Kyrylo Budanov its position regarding mentions of the UPA in Ukrainian public and military discourse.

It is also known that Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Marcin Bosacki already met with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine on June 5 — the focus of their attention was also the scandal surrounding the naming of the SSO unit in honor of the Heroes of the UPA.

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