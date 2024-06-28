Burshtyn TPP can't be restored after Russian attacks, official says

The Burshtyn thermal power plant (TPP) in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, which was heavily damaged during Russian shelling, cannot be restored.
Points of attention
Burshtyn TPP has no chance for reconstruction
According to Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA , Russian terrorists attacked the TPP more than 12 times.
For a certain period of time, we have already understood that the Burshtyn TPP cannot be restored, it is extremely badly damaged.
The official added that due to the destruction of the power plant, the city of Burshtyn may be left without heat and hot water in winter. The city has already agreed to allocate six boiler houses for social facilities and the population.
The mayor of Burshtyn, Vasyl Andriyeshyn, says that the Burshtyn TPP will most likely not work in winter.
The mayor says the boiler houses will provide residents only with heat (without hot water). The city already lacks warm water.
The Russian army attacked the Burshtyn TPP
An investigation has been launched into the fact of a Russian missile attack on the Ivano-Frankivsk region.
According to the investigation, on the morning of May 8, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The target of the enemy was an object of critical infrastructure. According to preliminary data, there are no victims, the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Prosecutors started a pre-trial investigation based on violating the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Earlier, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional military administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, emphasised that the Russian Federation attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region.
