On June 16, Canadian leader Mark Carney announced a new package of sanctions against more than 160 entities linked to the Russian “shadow fleet.”
Points of attention
- Focus on defense cooperation, energy support, and reconstruction assistance underscores the collaborative efforts between Canada and Ukraine in addressing shared challenges.
- Strong alliances and significant personal involvement from leaders like Mark Carney demonstrate global solidarity in supporting Ukraine amid geopolitical tensions.
Canada increases sanctions pressure on Russia
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Mark Carney's new decision, which aims to persuade Russia to peace and prevent it from continuing the war.
According to the head of state, they also focused on formats of defense cooperation, Canada's participation in financing the production of Ukrainian drones based on the Danish model, and cooperation in the energy sector.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also officially confirmed that Canada will continue to provide Ukraine with energy support and reconstruction assistance.
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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