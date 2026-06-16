Canada slaps sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet"

On June 16, Canadian leader Mark Carney announced a new package of sanctions against more than 160 entities linked to the Russian “shadow fleet.”

Canada increases sanctions pressure on Russia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Mark Carney's new decision, which aims to persuade Russia to peace and prevent it from continuing the war.

I am grateful to Canada for the new package of sanctions against over 160 entities associated with the Russian shadow fleet. We talked today about increasing sanctions pressure on Russia during our meeting with Mark Carney. And it is important that there are such solutions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, they also focused on formats of defense cooperation, Canada's participation in financing the production of Ukrainian drones based on the Danish model, and cooperation in the energy sector.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also officially confirmed that Canada will continue to provide Ukraine with energy support and reconstruction assistance.