Canada slaps sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet"
Category
Economics
Publication date

Canada slaps sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet"

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Canada increases sanctions pressure on Russia
Читати українською

On June 16, Canadian leader Mark Carney announced a new package of sanctions against more than 160 entities linked to the Russian “shadow fleet.”

Points of attention

  • Focus on defense cooperation, energy support, and reconstruction assistance underscores the collaborative efforts between Canada and Ukraine in addressing shared challenges.
  • Strong alliances and significant personal involvement from leaders like Mark Carney demonstrate global solidarity in supporting Ukraine amid geopolitical tensions.

Canada increases sanctions pressure on Russia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Mark Carney's new decision, which aims to persuade Russia to peace and prevent it from continuing the war.

I am grateful to Canada for the new package of sanctions against over 160 entities associated with the Russian shadow fleet. We talked today about increasing sanctions pressure on Russia during our meeting with Mark Carney. And it is important that there are such solutions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, they also focused on formats of defense cooperation, Canada's participation in financing the production of Ukrainian drones based on the Danish model, and cooperation in the energy sector.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also officially confirmed that Canada will continue to provide Ukraine with energy support and reconstruction assistance.

Thank you Mark for your strong stance during the G7-Ukraine meeting, for all the support for our people. We truly have strong allies and the Prime Minister's significant personal involvement in supporting Ukraine. And that is very valuable.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is changing the entire world order — experts
Ukraine has provoked fateful and global changes
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky and Trump agreed on a backstop for Ukraine — what is it about?
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks on June 16 - what was agreed upon
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They were afraid to tell Putin that Ukraine had destroyed the cruiser "Moskva"
Putin does not know the truth about the progress of Russia's war against Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?