Canada urgently mobilizes 300,000 reservists

The head of the Canadian army, General Jenny Carignan, has made it clear that her country is already preparing for a large-scale military conflict, as it takes the threats from Russia and North Korea seriously.

Canada is already preparing for a major war

Jenny Carignan does not hide from the media that her country is planning rearmament on a scale the world has not seen since the Cold War.

Moreover, her team is currently evaluating the option of joining the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

The head of the Canadian army emphasized that he has no right to ignore threats from Russia and North Korea, so specific action plans are needed in the event of their invasion.

The world has changed. We need to be prepared for large-scale conflicts, more traditional ones, so for this we need different armed forces and different capabilities, — emphasized Jenny Carignan. Share

According to the latest data, the government of Canadian leader Mark Carney intends not only to expand the number of permanent military personnel, but also to attract up to 300,000 civilians — in fact, we are talking about a "strategic reserve."