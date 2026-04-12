Canada urgently mobilizes 300,000 reservists
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World
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Canada urgently mobilizes 300,000 reservists

Canada is already preparing for a major war
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

The head of the Canadian army, General Jenny Carignan, has made it clear that her country is already preparing for a large-scale military conflict, as it takes the threats from Russia and North Korea seriously.

Points of attention

  • The government of Canadian leader Mark Carney plans to expand both permanent military personnel and civilian reservists to create a 'strategic reserve' for national defense.
  • General Jenny Carignan emphasizes the need for Canada to adapt to the changing global landscape by being prepared for traditional large-scale conflicts with appropriate armed forces and capabilities.

Canada is already preparing for a major war

Jenny Carignan does not hide from the media that her country is planning rearmament on a scale the world has not seen since the Cold War.

Moreover, her team is currently evaluating the option of joining the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

The head of the Canadian army emphasized that he has no right to ignore threats from Russia and North Korea, so specific action plans are needed in the event of their invasion.

The world has changed. We need to be prepared for large-scale conflicts, more traditional ones, so for this we need different armed forces and different capabilities, — emphasized Jenny Carignan.

According to the latest data, the government of Canadian leader Mark Carney intends not only to expand the number of permanent military personnel, but also to attract up to 300,000 civilians — in fact, we are talking about a "strategic reserve."

The general made it clear that reservists would be prepared for mobilization, as the risk of a large-scale war is increasingly high.

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