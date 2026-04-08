Ceasefire in the Middle East. Israel named the only exception

Official Tel Aviv claims that the ceasefire within the framework of the Israeli and US operation against Iran does not apply to the Hezbollah group. What is important to understand is that the IDF continues to fight against it in Lebanon.
Points of attention
- The IDF's Rear Command is closely monitoring the situation and will inform the public of any changes in defense guidelines.
- Online videos circulating of alleged new strikes by the US and Israel, including a recent attack on an oil refinery in southern Iran, are sparking discussions despite the ceasefire announcement.
Hezbollah is still under attack by the IDF
The Israel Defense Forces issued an official statement on this matter.
It states that, following an order from Tel Aviv, the IDF ceased fire as part of the operation against Iran.
Despite this, it still remains in a state of high alert for a defensive response to any violation.
The IDF also officially confirmed that last night they carried out powerful attacks on launchers and missile infrastructure facilities in Iran.
According to the Israeli military, as part of this operation, they were able to successfully eliminate dozens of targets and thwarted preparations for a larger-scale rocket attack on Israel.
Meanwhile, a video is circulating online showing the US and Israel striking an oil refinery in southern Iran, despite the announcement of a ceasefire:
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