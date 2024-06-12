CEB, Ukraine conduct an agreement for €100 mn: details

Ukraine and the Council of Europe Development Bank of the Council of Europe (CEB) signed an agreement under which our state will receive €100 million to compensate citizens for housing destroyed as a result of Russian armed aggression.

Damages caused by the Russian Federation to the housing sector of Ukraine amount to 50 billion euros

The document was signed by Ukraine's Minister of Finance, Serhiy Marchenko, and the head of the CEB, Carlo Monticelli.

The raised funds will be used to support the mechanism of direct aid to the affected Ukrainians.

The final beneficiaries will receive compensation for housing destroyed as a result of hostilities and terrorist attacks on the Russian Federation in the form of certificates for the purchase of a new home.

During the agreement's signing, the Minister of Finance emphasised the extent of damage caused to Ukraine's housing sector by Russian aggression. According to him, it exceeds 50 billion euros.

Marchenko thanked BRUE for its active support and solidarity with Ukraine during these difficult times.

The HOME project will help the affected citizens to return to a comfortable life as soon as possible. Further implementation and development of projects to support the social sphere will contribute to sustainable social development and recovery. Serhii Marchenko Minister of Finance of Ukraine

Monticelli noted during the agreement's signing that this is only the beginning of cooperation. He emphasised that CEB, as Europe's leading social bank, intends to support Ukraine's long-term social development and integrity, as well as its recovery and reconstruction.

The bank is ready to work on the priorities set by the Ukrainian government, using its expertise, experience and resources for the benefit of the Ukrainian people.

Italy will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package with SAMP/T systems

Ukraine will soon receive a new military aid package from Italy, most of which will be air defence equipment.

This was stated by Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani at the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin.

He announced the preparation by the Italian government of a new package of military aid, most of which air defence equipment will be assembled.

It is the only European-made air defence system capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

It can track dozens of targets and intercept them simultaneously.

According to preliminary data, Ukraine will receive the SAMP/T system, which is located in Kuwait but should soon return to Italy.