CEB, Ukraine conduct an agreement for €100 mn: details

Ukraine and the Council of Europe Development Bank of the Council of Europe (CEB) signed an agreement under which our state will receive €100 million to compensate citizens for housing destroyed as a result of Russian armed aggression.
- Compensation will be issued in the form of certificates for the purchase of new housing for victims of hostilities and terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation.
- The Development Bank of the Council of Europe intends to use its expertise and resources to support Ukraine's long-term social development and recovery.
- Italy will provide Ukraine with new military aid in the form of the SAMP/T air defence system, capable of shooting down ballistic missiles and intercepting dozens of targets simultaneously.
- The new Italian military aid package will contribute to improving Ukraine's defence capabilities as the conflict with the Russian Federation escalates.
Damages caused by the Russian Federation to the housing sector of Ukraine amount to 50 billion euros
The document was signed by Ukraine's Minister of Finance, Serhiy Marchenko, and the head of the CEB, Carlo Monticelli.
The raised funds will be used to support the mechanism of direct aid to the affected Ukrainians.
The final beneficiaries will receive compensation for housing destroyed as a result of hostilities and terrorist attacks on the Russian Federation in the form of certificates for the purchase of a new home.
During the agreement's signing, the Minister of Finance emphasised the extent of damage caused to Ukraine's housing sector by Russian aggression. According to him, it exceeds 50 billion euros.
Marchenko thanked BRUE for its active support and solidarity with Ukraine during these difficult times.
Monticelli noted during the agreement's signing that this is only the beginning of cooperation. He emphasised that CEB, as Europe's leading social bank, intends to support Ukraine's long-term social development and integrity, as well as its recovery and reconstruction.
The bank is ready to work on the priorities set by the Ukrainian government, using its expertise, experience and resources for the benefit of the Ukrainian people.
Italy will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package with SAMP/T systems
Ukraine will soon receive a new military aid package from Italy, most of which will be air defence equipment.
This was stated by Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani at the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin.
He announced the preparation by the Italian government of a new package of military aid, most of which air defence equipment will be assembled.
It is the only European-made air defence system capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.
It can track dozens of targets and intercept them simultaneously.
According to preliminary data, Ukraine will receive the SAMP/T system, which is located in Kuwait but should soon return to Italy.
