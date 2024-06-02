US aid insufficient and too slow, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that aid from the United States is coming too slowly and in insufficient quantities.
Zelenskyy calls aid from the US insufficient
The head of state noted that the funds received from the US are not enough.
Zelenskyy noted that the US Congress has approved the allocation of a significant amount to Ukraine, which enables the staffing of new units, but Western partners lack the speed to provide it.
The president also explained that Ukraine needs help faster, because the Russian Federation can take human lives every minute.
Zelenskyy spoke about evaders
The head of state noted that he understands Ukrainian men who try to avoid mobilisation and do not want to fight, but in the current conditions, mobilisation is necessary.
In particular, Zelenskyy recalled a story when he met a Ukrainian woman in Portugal, whose husband died at the front.
He admitted that "after two and a half years of war, of course, it's a slightly different energy." Zelenskyy noted that he understands those men who do not want to fight, but he honestly noted, mentioning those who are already fighting, that mobilisation is necessary.
