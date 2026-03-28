China converted hundreds of old planes into strike drones for attacks on Taiwan

China has deployed hundreds of outdated fighter jets converted into strike drones at six air bases near the Taiwan Strait.

China is preparing to attack Taiwan

This is reported by Reuters, citing a new report from the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Research.

It is noted that satellite images from February captured rows of J-6 aircraft, which outwardly resemble models from the 1960s.

According to available data, these "rare" devices now operate without pilots and are based in the provinces of Fujian and Guangdong.

J. Michael Dam, a senior fellow at the Mitchell Institute, said Beijing has deployed about 200 of these aircraft, which he believes will be used as cruise missiles to overload the island's defenses. Share

They will attack Taiwan, the US, or allied targets in large numbers, effectively overwhelming air defense systems.

Air warfare experts say China is investing heavily in military technology to be able to seize Taiwan by force. The converted J-6W drones are part of a vast arsenal that includes bombers and advanced UAVs.

Taiwan is already preparing a response to such a threat. A representative of the island's security service explained to the media that the fight against such "cheap" targets is very exhausting.

The main purpose of these drones is to wear down Taiwan's air defenses during the first wave of attacks. To prevent China from striking important targets, we will inevitably have to address the cost-effectiveness of using expensive missiles to intercept them from a distance. Share

According to retired Australian Air Force Captain Peter Layton, a simultaneous attack by missiles and drones would be a real challenge.

There will be many different things coming at the same time. It will be a nightmare for air defense.

Beijing is not currently officially commenting on the movement of equipment, but it is known that the first successful flight of the unmanned J-6 took place back in 1995. The aircraft were stripped of their guns and replaced with automatic control systems.