China converted hundreds of old planes into strike drones for attacks on Taiwan

China has deployed hundreds of outdated fighter jets converted into strike drones at six air bases near the Taiwan Strait.
Points of attention
- China has converted hundreds of old J-6 aircraft into attack drones, positioning them at air bases near the Taiwan Strait for possible future attacks on Taiwan.
- Experts emphasize China's substantial spending on military technology, including the deployment of the converted drones, to potentially overwhelm Taiwan's air defense systems.
China is preparing to attack Taiwan
This is reported by Reuters, citing a new report from the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Research.
It is noted that satellite images from February captured rows of J-6 aircraft, which outwardly resemble models from the 1960s.
According to available data, these "rare" devices now operate without pilots and are based in the provinces of Fujian and Guangdong.
They will attack Taiwan, the US, or allied targets in large numbers, effectively overwhelming air defense systems.
Air warfare experts say China is investing heavily in military technology to be able to seize Taiwan by force. The converted J-6W drones are part of a vast arsenal that includes bombers and advanced UAVs.
Taiwan is already preparing a response to such a threat. A representative of the island's security service explained to the media that the fight against such "cheap" targets is very exhausting.
According to retired Australian Air Force Captain Peter Layton, a simultaneous attack by missiles and drones would be a real challenge.
There will be many different things coming at the same time. It will be a nightmare for air defense.
Beijing is not currently officially commenting on the movement of equipment, but it is known that the first successful flight of the unmanned J-6 took place back in 1995. The aircraft were stripped of their guns and replaced with automatic control systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-