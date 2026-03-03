China has decided to secretly intervene in the situation in the Middle East

As Bloomberg learned, official Beijing has begun secretly pressuring the Iranian regime, demanding that it avoid actions that could disrupt Qatari gas exports or other energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

China is trying to influence Iran and its actions

According to anonymous sources, the Chinese authorities are pressuring official Tehran not to attack oil and gas tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, Beijing called on all parties to the war not to obstruct the passage of this route.

What is important to understand is that tanker traffic through this energy "hub" virtually stopped after the US and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, and it responded with retaliatory strikes.

Given the fact that China is the world's largest importer of oil and gas, it is currently in an extremely vulnerable position.

Despite China's significant reserves, in December about 50% of its crude oil imports passed through the strait.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning made an official statement on this matter: