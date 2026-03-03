China has decided to secretly intervene in the situation in the Middle East
Category
World
Publication date

China has decided to secretly intervene in the situation in the Middle East

China is trying to influence Iran and its actions
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

As Bloomberg learned, official Beijing has begun secretly pressuring the Iranian regime, demanding that it avoid actions that could disrupt Qatari gas exports or other energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Points of attention

  • Chinese Foreign Ministry has called for an immediate cessation of military operations and escalation of tensions to ensure safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • China's stance in the Middle East conflict highlights its vulnerability in terms of energy security and underscores its strategic importance in global trade.

China is trying to influence Iran and its actions

According to anonymous sources, the Chinese authorities are pressuring official Tehran not to attack oil and gas tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, Beijing called on all parties to the war not to obstruct the passage of this route.

What is important to understand is that tanker traffic through this energy "hub" virtually stopped after the US and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, and it responded with retaliatory strikes.

Given the fact that China is the world's largest importer of oil and gas, it is currently in an extremely vulnerable position.

Despite China's significant reserves, in December about 50% of its crude oil imports passed through the strait.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning made an official statement on this matter:

China calls on all parties to immediately cease military operations, avoid escalating tensions, and ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is an attack on Hungary." Szijjártó lashed out at Zelensky with new accusations
Szijjártó accuses Zelensky of Putin's crimes
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers have liberated 460 km² in the last 2 months
The counteroffensive of Ukrainian soldiers is gaining momentum
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We may face difficulties in obtaining missiles and weapons — Zelensky
Zelenskyy assessed the situation in the Middle East

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?